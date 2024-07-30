The Best Way To Store Peaches

From late May to September, it's peach season up and down the east coast of the United States. Farmers markets and orchards are suddenly flush with the fuzzy, delicious, juicy fruit piled high in baskets, perfect for eating fresh, baking into peach pies, or canning for cold winter nights when we're reminiscing about the warmer weather. If you trek out to the orchard and fill up a few baskets of peaches, you'll need to store these stone fruits appropriately, even in the short term.

Advertisement

Peaches that are ripe — soft but not too soft to the touch, and feel as though they could bruise if you press hard — do well on a kitchen counter if they're going to be eaten within 24 hours. Leave them out in the air, as putting them in a bag (paper or plastic) could speed up the ripening process too much. Keep them out of direct sunlight, stem-side down to avoid bruising, on a non-porous surface such as glass, stainless steel, or porcelain. Doing so will allow your peaches to remain the sweetest, juiciest, best version of themselves for a day or two.

On the other hand, what do you do when your fuzzy fruits are a little under- or overripe, or when you want to keep them for months instead of days? Never fear; we have yet more tips on storing peaches any which way.

Advertisement