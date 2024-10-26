This Corona-Based Cocktail Is A Playful, 4-Ingredient Twist On A Tequila Sunrise

The tequila sunrise is often seen as a summer cocktail, but there isn't exactly a bad time of year to sip on one. A simple concoction of tequila, grenadine syrup (like this classic option from Rose's), and orange juice, the drink mixes sweet liquor with fruity flavors and dates back to 1970s California. Compared to its more confusing sister drink, the tequila sunset, a tequila sunrise is typically fairly straightforward. That said, you can add Corona beer into the mix to create an entirely new drink.

The Corona sunrise is about what you would expect: A shot of tequila, grenadine and orange juice to taste, a nearly full bottle of Corona beer, and a lime wedge garnish. The common wisdom when making one is to pour out (or drink from) the Corona until the beer reaches the top of the bottle's label, which should leave you with enough space for a good beer-to-spirit ratio. A Corona sunrise isn't much stronger than a standard tequila sunrise, because a Corona Extra is just 4.6% alcohol by volume (ABV). Don't let your guard down because of that, though — the proof of tequila is usually around 80, making it 40% ABV, although the liquor's strength can get much higher, so you'll still get a cocktail with a kick.