This Corona-Based Cocktail Is A Playful, 4-Ingredient Twist On A Tequila Sunrise
The tequila sunrise is often seen as a summer cocktail, but there isn't exactly a bad time of year to sip on one. A simple concoction of tequila, grenadine syrup (like this classic option from Rose's), and orange juice, the drink mixes sweet liquor with fruity flavors and dates back to 1970s California. Compared to its more confusing sister drink, the tequila sunset, a tequila sunrise is typically fairly straightforward. That said, you can add Corona beer into the mix to create an entirely new drink.
The Corona sunrise is about what you would expect: A shot of tequila, grenadine and orange juice to taste, a nearly full bottle of Corona beer, and a lime wedge garnish. The common wisdom when making one is to pour out (or drink from) the Corona until the beer reaches the top of the bottle's label, which should leave you with enough space for a good beer-to-spirit ratio. A Corona sunrise isn't much stronger than a standard tequila sunrise, because a Corona Extra is just 4.6% alcohol by volume (ABV). Don't let your guard down because of that, though — the proof of tequila is usually around 80, making it 40% ABV, although the liquor's strength can get much higher, so you'll still get a cocktail with a kick.
Mixing up a Corona sunrise
Corona is a Mexican lager that tastes sharp without being bitter and is pale enough in color to brighten up a tequila sunrise, recognizable by its orange-pink hue. The brand describes its flagship Corona Extra as fruity in aroma and crisp in taste, advertising that it pairs well with anything. That last bit is debatable based on your personal palate, but a pale lager like Corona is fairly versatile because of its light flavor. It can go with spicy buffalo wings or greasy burgers, and it pairs well with tequila because of its floral taste, which complements tequila's earthy sweetness — the spirit is made from fermented and distilled agave plants, after all.
If you're not a fan of Corona or if the store doesn't have any, other pale lagers should work easily as a substitute for this beer-based cocktail. Rival Mexican lagers like the pilsner-style Pacifico or Modelo are often seen as tasting less skunky but similarly crisp. However, the flavor difference between them is minor enough that you should choose based on your preference. They're all light enough in color to avoid turning your tequila sunrise into a tequila sunset, which is usually darkened with various ingredients like blackberry brandy. So, if you like the standard cocktail, a Corona sunset could be your next mixology project.