Why Pork Is So Much Cheaper Than Beef

As much as we all might enjoy eating a premium filet mignon steak every night, it wouldn't exactly be a smart financial decision to do so. If you cook meat at home, you've probably taken note of how common proteins typically compare cost-wise — only to realize that beef is often one of the most expensive options. Not only that, but many cuts of beef are regularly priced much higher than certain cuts of pork that can yield just as tasty a steak. In fact, the overall price difference is so stark that economists have even observed that Argentinians, who typically consume the most beef, are increasingly switching to pork.

So, what's the logic behind this price difference? Essentially, pigs are considered more cost-effective livestock. Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, Nathan Abeyta, founder of Deep Cuts Dallas Custom Butcher Shop, says: "There are many factors which contribute to pork being cheaper than beef: feed efficiency, reproduction rates, space requirements, meat yield, growth time, and global demand."

Abeyta also explains that, since pigs convert feed to muscle more efficiently than cattle, they require less of it per pound. Additionally, pigs also reproduce more frequently and have more piglets per litter than cows, who can only birth a single calf per year. They're also usually slaughtered younger, making turnaround quicker. "Pork production requires less infrastructure all-around for growth and for slaughter," Abeyta explains.