From empanadas to alfajores, many Argentine dishes have become globally renowned. Yet if there's one foodstuff that intertwines especially strongly with the nation's cuisine, it's beef. Indeed, not only does the South American nation consume a larger quantity than meat elsewhere, but Argentina steaks are some of the best quality around, too.

The dining preference weaves deep into the country's cultural fabric: Cow ranchers called gauchos are regarded as folkloric heroes and asados — convivial barbecues — are a weekly pastime. So with such cultural prominence, it's shocking that beef sales are declining. In fact, The Washington Post reports that in 2024, beef consumption hit a new historic low. Instead, Argentinians are increasingly swapping in pork for their barbecues and daily meals.

Such a predisposition for the new meat comes by way of several factors. Perhaps most relevantly, it's economics. Over the last several years, the country has struggled with inflation, which has drastically reduced consumer's spending ability. As a result, beef — especially quality steak — became less affordable. Furthermore, although Argentina is a major cattle producer, beef exports accelerated, making steaks a less accessible domestically. Subsequently, pork emerged as a substitute that still tastes delicious on the grill. However, other cheaper products like poultry and chorizo aren't experiencing the same growth, so there's a more cultural side at play, too.