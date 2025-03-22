The Budget Steak Cut That Can Rival A Ribeye With The Right Prep
From filet mignon to a New York strip, steaks come in a tantalizing range of shapes and sizes. Yet if you're after an especially beefy experience — both in flavor and size — it's hard to top the ribeye, the perfect cut of steak for grilling. There are not many meats that contain such great marbling and rich flavor, all contained in a large tasty portion. Now, the caveat to the experience is the price; ribeye is among the most expensive steak cuts.
Well, if it's simply not that kind of all-out steak occasion, no fear. Turn to the more affordable chuck eye for a rich flavor and pleasant meaty consistency. The steak hails from the inexpensive beef chuck region, which is more well-known for producing cuts for braising, as well as the ideal fat-meat ratio for juicy burgers. Generally more affordable, this shoulder area of the cow doesn't sacrifice on flavor, with a prominent beefy palate.
Yet the chuck eye comes from a particularly intriguing area; the steaks are sourced right next to ribeye. The ribeye comes from the second half of a cow's dozen ribs. Meanwhile, the chuck eye is from the same muscle on the fifth rib. So as long as you note the right kind of high-heat prep, you can get a mouthwatering, robustly flavored steak as a result.
The chuck eye packs in beefy qualities similar to the ribeye
With such similar butchering, it comes as no surprise the chuck eye offers a ribeye-like experience. But since only a couple of such beef cuts are produced per cow, you may need to ask your butcher for availability. And, perhaps most importantly, you'll want to break out your best searing techniques for preparation.
Chuck eye is less marbled than ribeye, so overcooking it into a tough, flavorless consistency is more likely with this cut. Choose steaks that are at least an inch thick so that they cook more evenly. Since it's not quite as tender as ribeye, you might prefer to marinade the steaks first. If your steaks seem to be falling apart into separate pieces, just skewer them together for easier cooking.
Like ribeye, chuck steaks are ideal for grilling, with the high heat and smoke favorable to the beef — though keep in mind that regular chuck steaks are not as tender as chuck eye, so be sure to check the label. You'll get a nice crust on the grill, and with careful temperature control, you can still manage to attain the perfect medium rare. If cooking outdoors isn't an option, then a pan-sear and high-heat broil is also a delicious option. Just avoid elongated cooking times, and never take the beef past medium; it turns out not so tasty. Otherwise, nail the prep with the chuck eye, and enjoy a great steak at an approachable price.