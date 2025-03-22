The Budget Steak Cut That Can Rival A Ribeye With The Right Prep

From filet mignon to a New York strip, steaks come in a tantalizing range of shapes and sizes. Yet if you're after an especially beefy experience — both in flavor and size — it's hard to top the ribeye, the perfect cut of steak for grilling. There are not many meats that contain such great marbling and rich flavor, all contained in a large tasty portion. Now, the caveat to the experience is the price; ribeye is among the most expensive steak cuts.

Well, if it's simply not that kind of all-out steak occasion, no fear. Turn to the more affordable chuck eye for a rich flavor and pleasant meaty consistency. The steak hails from the inexpensive beef chuck region, which is more well-known for producing cuts for braising, as well as the ideal fat-meat ratio for juicy burgers. Generally more affordable, this shoulder area of the cow doesn't sacrifice on flavor, with a prominent beefy palate.

Yet the chuck eye comes from a particularly intriguing area; the steaks are sourced right next to ribeye. The ribeye comes from the second half of a cow's dozen ribs. Meanwhile, the chuck eye is from the same muscle on the fifth rib. So as long as you note the right kind of high-heat prep, you can get a mouthwatering, robustly flavored steak as a result.