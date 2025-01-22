The Inexpensive Cut Of Pork That's Perfect For BBQ Beginners

When looking to barbecue some pork, your mind might immediately go to spare ribs or baby back ribs (the former is a larger cut near the belly, the latter is a smaller cut from the top of the ribcage), but if you're looking for a super easy cut to cook, you could be eyeing the wrong part of the pig. After all, ribs are prone to becoming tough and stringy, so they may not be the ideal starting point if you're still getting comfortable with your 'cue. In search of some guidance, Chowhound spoke exclusively with chef Robbie Shoults, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, as well as Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 in Marshall, Texas. According to Shoults, next to ribs, your best bet when choosing a cut of pork to barbecue is the shoulder. "Pork shoulders are ideal for barbecuing, especially for beginners," he says.

Shoults likes this cut not just for its rich, porcine deliciousness, but because it's accessible and fairly easy to work with. In his view, "Pork shoulders are inexpensive, have a great balance of lean to fat, and are very forgiving when barbecuing." If you're looking for a special dish to make with pork shoulder, the answer is something you've likely eaten many times before. "This cut is the top choice for making pulled pork," he says.