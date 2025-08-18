The Costco Meat Cut That's Flying Under Everyone's Radar For Serious Savings

You can find some pretty sweet deals while perusing the Costco meat department, but that doesn't mean that everything available for purchase is guaranteed to give you the best bang for your buck. For as much selection as Costco tends to have, it's no surprise that there are some cuts of meat to look for and others to avoid. Thankfully, for those who enjoy pork, you've got no worries when it comes to adding Costco's pork tenderloins to your cart.

Costco's pork tenderloin — which is not to be confused with pork loin, by the way — offers one of the best prices-per-pound that you're likely to find on the commercial meat market these days. These whole tenderloins are sold in two packs of two, giving you four tenderloins for under $4 per pound. With each tenderloin clocking in at a pound or more, there's plenty of pork for family dinners, meal prepping, or whatever else your heart desires. These boneless tenderloins are provided by Swift, which has been in the meat industry since the 1800s, and these lean cuts are certified by the American Heart Association. With an amazing price and consistent quality, this is a cut of meat you should definitely have on your radar when you visit Costco.