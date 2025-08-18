The Costco Meat Cut That's Flying Under Everyone's Radar For Serious Savings
You can find some pretty sweet deals while perusing the Costco meat department, but that doesn't mean that everything available for purchase is guaranteed to give you the best bang for your buck. For as much selection as Costco tends to have, it's no surprise that there are some cuts of meat to look for and others to avoid. Thankfully, for those who enjoy pork, you've got no worries when it comes to adding Costco's pork tenderloins to your cart.
Costco's pork tenderloin — which is not to be confused with pork loin, by the way — offers one of the best prices-per-pound that you're likely to find on the commercial meat market these days. These whole tenderloins are sold in two packs of two, giving you four tenderloins for under $4 per pound. With each tenderloin clocking in at a pound or more, there's plenty of pork for family dinners, meal prepping, or whatever else your heart desires. These boneless tenderloins are provided by Swift, which has been in the meat industry since the 1800s, and these lean cuts are certified by the American Heart Association. With an amazing price and consistent quality, this is a cut of meat you should definitely have on your radar when you visit Costco.
What can you do with pork tenderloin?
Having all that meat is one thing, but it won't do much for you if you don't know how to take advantage of it. Of course, with four tenderloins in your possession, it's probably best to freeze two or three of them for future use (unless you've got a pork-themed celebration around the corner). Uncooked frozen pork can last for a year, but is best enjoyed within four to six months. You'll never hear us complaining about having too many tenderloins to try out fun new recipes with!
Many ideas involve cooking the tenderloin whole and portioning it out once it's cooked. Recipes such as Bobby Flay's Mexican spice-rubbed tenderloin give a ton of character to the pork, as would an al pastor-inspired pork taco dish featuring pineapple, red onion, and jalapeño. Reverse-searing gives tenderloins more flavor and texture, and if you end up with leftovers, it's super easy to repurpose leftover pork tenderloin into exciting new dishes. With an array of options out there, you shouldn't have any trouble getting rid of those tenderloins. In fact, they might just end up becoming a part of your regular Costco shopping list.