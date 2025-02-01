Reverse Sear Your Next Pork Tenderloin For More Flavor And Texture

Pork is a tricky protein, especially when it comes to lean cuts like the tenderloin. Cooked properly, it's a juicy, pleasantly earthy main dish welcome at the center of any dinner table. When overcooked, however, it easily becomes mealy, dry, and devoid of flavor. It doesn't help that the line between perfectly cooked and completely ruined is razor thin. A succulent tenderloin can cross the line to tough and inedible in just minutes. Luckily, it's fairly easy to avoid this faux pas by employing a technique called the reverse sear.

A traditional sear starts by browning the outside of your meat until it's beautifully caramelized and then finishing it in the oven to cook through completely. The idea is that the initial sear "locks in" the juices. This is great for fattier cuts of meat that are hard to overcook, but leaner meats like pork tenderloin can easily dry out during that initial sear and lose additional moisture while they finish in the oven.

A properly executed reverse sear takes time, but it's a simple process with crave-worthy results. After rubbing your pork tenderloin with delicious carnitas seasonings or your flavorings of choice, roast it in the oven at about 225 degrees Fahrenheit for up to an hour. Once the internal temperature reaches 135 degrees Fahrenheit, let it rest for about 30 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. (Note: The pork's temperature will continue to rise as it rests, eventually reaching that safe 145 degrees Fahrenheit zone.) After that, crank your oven up to about 500 degrees Fahrenheit and let the outside of the pork caramelize for about 10 minutes.