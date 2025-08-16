Fruit Has Protein? Here's What Has The Most

If you're trying to increase your protein intake, you might be getting tired of the usual suspects — lean proteins, fish, low-fat dairy, etc. Believe it or not, you can actually get some of your daily protein intake from fruit. Fruits vary greatly in their protein content, and understanding the differences in grams of protein per serving from one fruit to another can help you hit your macronutrient goals while also getting the micronutrients and fiber that your body needs to thrive.

Protein-heavy smoothies can be a great way to both boost your overall protein intake and incorporate more fruit into your diet. Adding some protein-rich fruit (and a handful of protein-rich leafy greens like spinach) into your smoothie can help you feel fuller for longer, allowing you make it through the morning without the dreaded post-breakfast, pre-lunch tummy growl. Here, we'll explore everything you need to know about getting protein from fruit, as well as a few additional health benefits you can get from regularly including these protein-rich fruits into your diet.