This Tropical Fruit Packs More Fiber Than Most Others Combined

Did you know that, while most Americans fret over protein intake — despite protein deficiency being nearly unheard of in the United States — over 90% of Americans fail to consume enough dietary fiber? This means that the country's population is significantly lacking in its consumption of fresh produce, legumes, and whole grains. Fiber is a vital nutrient for gut health, aiding in digestion and relieving constipation. Other reported health benefits include lowering the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

So, if you're feeling inspired to add more fresh produce to help bring your fiber intake to a healthy range, there is one tropical fruit that reigns supreme, delivering a whopping 25 grams of fiber per cup: passion fruit. Per UCSF Health, eating a cup of passion fruit alone can help you achieve your daily dose of fiber, and the fiber content in passion fruit easily surpasses that in other high-fiber fruits like guava and kiwi — which contain about 9 grams and 5 grams of fiber, respectively.

To maximize the amount of fiber from passion fruit, savor the juicy, jelly-like pulp along with the seeds they encase. However, the tough passion fruit rind is likely not something you want to consume raw. For other fruits with edible skins, leaving the skin on is an easy hack to level up the fiber content. That said, you'll also want to be mindful of how much you eat, as too much fiber intake can cause digestive discomfort — especially when the digestive system is not used to digesting fiber due to a lack of consuming whole, plant-based foods. Start easy with smaller amounts of passion fruit and gradually build from there, while also incorporating other sources of fresh produce to keep your gut healthy.