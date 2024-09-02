The 3-Ingredient Combo That Packs A Punch In Gordon Ramsay's Avocado Toast

Forget the fancy equipment and cooking techniques, this tasty topping — as demonstrated by Gordon Ramsay on his official Facebook page — is as easy as grabbing the three ingredients in question (a sprinkling of black sesame seeds, a pinch of chile flakes — "I quite like it hot," he admits — lemon zest, and a little salt and pepper) and combining them in a small bowl, before generously sprinkling over slices of toast, topped with properly ripened avocado. "You've got the fragrance from the lemon zest, the crunch from the sesame seeds, and the heat from that little chile flake, which just wakes up the avocado," he explains. "That for me is a delicious, light start to the day."

Advertisement

Not only will this combo taste fantastic, it also gives the dish an expensive looking edge, as Ramsay points out — making it the perfect snack for when you want to impress. And don't fret if you don't have all the ingredients, you can always use white sesame seeds (though they aren't as crunchy as their darker counterparts, and have a sweeter, nuttier taste), or some dried chile powder. Just be sure to use the latter sparingly — the last thing you want to do is ruin arguably the world's most 'grammed dish. Keep any leftovers to season guacamole — lemon and chile pepper are both ingredients widely used in Mexican cooking, after all.