What Exactly Is Mushroom Powder?

Among the most widely consumed foods, mushrooms are a highly diverse class of flora. Though there are roughly 14,000 species of fungi that have been identified, only 2,200 species are safe to consume, and about 650 are routinely utilized for medicinal and culinary purposes.

Not only do mushrooms impart a distinctive, savory flavor, but they are also a nutrient-dense food source. Packed with a broad cross-section of vitamins and minerals, mushrooms can purportedly be used to address a number of physical and mental health concerns, from boosting immunity to bolstering cognitive health.

Each species of mushroom has unique characteristics that make it more or less suitable for different types of recipes and culinary applications. While you can obtain them in fresh and dried formats, one way of using fungi that fewer cooks are aware of is mushroom powder. This addition to your dishes can be magical (not in the psychedelic sense), so we dug in to find out what mushroom powder is and how to use it.