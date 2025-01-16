The Savory Addition That Gives You A Powerful Umami Compound Butter

It's possible to use dried mushrooms straight out of the bag, but the bits may be a bit too chewy for butter. Rinse the caps, then soak in lukewarm water for 20 minutes. Focus on the caps as the stems may still be too chewy, and gently press out extra liquid between paper towels before mincing. For an even finer combination, pulse the mushrooms in a blender for a few seconds. Save the excess soaking liquid to make dashi stock.

Then it's just a matter of employing an easy formula for mixing up compound butter. You'll want about one tablespoon of mushrooms per stick of butter, along with any seasonings. Soften the butter, either by briefly zapping it in the microwave or leaving it out overnight at room temperature (don't melt it). Since mushrooms impart such a full, strong flavor note, consider seasoning them with a hint of paprika or chili powder, along with black pepper. Parsley may be too subtle. Or combine mushrooms with sautéed and cooled onions or gorgonzola for additional umami flavors. Combine everything using a fork, whisk, or a few pulses from a blender.

The beauty of compound butters is they freeze well. So, feel free to make up a large batch all at once, or experiment with different flavor combinations, wrapping and freezing any extra butter. When you're ready to use the butter, let it thaw on the counter until soft.