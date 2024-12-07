You Won't Find Any Trader Joe's In These 8 US States
Thanks to quality products, low prices, and a constantly rotating array of items, Trader Joe's has become one of the most beloved grocery chains in existence. Followers of the chain look forward to the announcement and release of seasonal items like the Trader Joe's fall product lineup. In fact, the fan loyalty is so great that Trader Joe's brought back the coveted mystery bags just because people loved the state-themed reusable totes so much.
However, for as much as America loves Trader Joe's, the chain doesn't actually have a location in every state. In fact, there are eight states that don't have a single Trader Joe's at all: South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Hawaii, Mississippi, Alaska, and West Virginia. On top of that, there are five U.S. territories that have yet to lean into the TJ's life, as well. As for how Trader Joe's decides on new locations, the brand hasn't exactly gone public with its winning strategy. Although the company has revealed that Alaska and Hawaii may be limited solely by their distance from the continental U.S., there is no overarching explanation for the lack of Trader Joe's in some areas. In fact, the specific reasons could vary from state to state.
Why some states don't have Trader Joe's
These eight Trader Joe's-free states may seem completely random, but there is actually a method to the madness when it comes to setting up new Trader Joe's locations. A lot of it is indeed related to logistics, which is part of why some of these states appear to be missing out on the Fearless Flyer action. Reports indicate that areas with higher median income and younger average age make the ideal scenario for a new location. So it's quite possible that certain states don't yet match what the company is looking for when considering setting up shop.
The "Freakonomics" podcast also noted similar patterns, highlighting the fact that Trader Joe's often opens locations in areas where the average income is $10,000 higher than the national median. Based on these numbers, Mississippi's median income of roughly $53,000 in 2022 (in contrast to the national median income of about $77,000 that year) wouldn't meet the criteria that Trader Joe's might be looking for. It might be a numbers game, but not all hope is lost for die-hard Trader Joe's fans. Customers can petition for a new location by filling out the "Request a Trader Joe's In My City" form on the company's website. Trader Joe's has been known to adjust to its customers' needs, so it's possible the number of states without a Trader Joe's could one day be zero.