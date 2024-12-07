You Won't Find Any Trader Joe's In These 8 US States

Thanks to quality products, low prices, and a constantly rotating array of items, Trader Joe's has become one of the most beloved grocery chains in existence. Followers of the chain look forward to the announcement and release of seasonal items like the Trader Joe's fall product lineup. In fact, the fan loyalty is so great that Trader Joe's brought back the coveted mystery bags just because people loved the state-themed reusable totes so much.

However, for as much as America loves Trader Joe's, the chain doesn't actually have a location in every state. In fact, there are eight states that don't have a single Trader Joe's at all: South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Hawaii, Mississippi, Alaska, and West Virginia. On top of that, there are five U.S. territories that have yet to lean into the TJ's life, as well. As for how Trader Joe's decides on new locations, the brand hasn't exactly gone public with its winning strategy. Although the company has revealed that Alaska and Hawaii may be limited solely by their distance from the continental U.S., there is no overarching explanation for the lack of Trader Joe's in some areas. In fact, the specific reasons could vary from state to state.