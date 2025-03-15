7 Items To Buy Your First Time At Trader Joe's

Shopping at Trader Joe's is a whole different experience from shopping at your standard grocery store. The chain's branding has a distinctly quaint, slightly cheeky feel, and its aisles are packed with their fair share of popular items that you can't get anywhere else.

If you're a first-time Trader Joe's shopper, though, you might get overwhelmed before you even cross the threshold. And no, you're not imagining things if the parking lot and aisles seem insanely packed, as they often are (in fact, you might want to follow a strategy for shopping at T.J.'s if you plan to make this a regular event).

While you can definitely stock up on all your necessary grocery items at Trader Joe's each week, along with some great personal care and Trader Joe's kitchen items, if this is your first time, you definitely want to take advantage of the must-have items that helped make the store famous. This is your ultimate cheat sheet of must-try items to grab for the quintessential Trader Joe's experience, and a sampling of items that have put the retailer on the map. Though goodies rotate in and out of the store with the seasons (which is part of the fun), these seven items have been around for a while and will likely be evergreen. Grab your shopping carts, and get ready to sample.