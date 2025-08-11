7 Herbs And Veggies To Keep Far, Far Away From Your Garden's Basil

Planting herbs in your garden or containers is a great way to enhance your edible garden's offerings, and basil is a common favorite. For the most part, this beloved flavor enhancer is a pretty easy and straightforward plant to grow and harvest at home, but it does have a few specific requirements. Along with all the normal gardening elements such as water, fertilizer, and sunlight, it's also important to consider where you've placed your basil. As it turns out, basil can sometimes benefit from being carefully placed away from other herbs and vegetables.

To better understand why plant planning is so critical, we connected with Edwin Dysinger, the co-founder of Seedtime, a leading garden planning and management app. As Dysinger explains, it really comes down to the fact that every plant is unique and has individual requirements for healthy growth and success.

"Some need more sun, some less," says Dysinger. "Some need more water, some less. Some can take more or less cold or heat. Basically, it is best to group plants with similar growing requirements together." With this in mind, we asked Dysinger to share which plants counteract basil's needs.