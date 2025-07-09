Plant This Rustic Herb In Your Garden And Reap The Benefits Year After Year

If you're tired of overpaying for herbs at the grocery store that always come packaged in tiny, single-use plastic containers, you're not alone. One of the easiest herbs to grow on your own is rosemary. It's not only budget-friendly, it's also one of the easiest ways to dip your toes into gardening (even for beginners who struggle to keep houseplants alive). This fragrant Mediterranean herb is hardy, low-maintenance, and thrives with very little attention, making it perfect for first-time plant parents or amateur gardeners.

Besides saving money and avoiding unnecessary plastic waste, growing your own rosemary is extremely convenient. Once you buy fresh herbs from the grocery store, they typically must be used up quickly before going bad. Instead, you can snip off whatever you need whenever you want, even if you just have a small bush. Having fresh rosemary on hand lets you elevate basic dishes into something that tastes like it came from a restaurant. Roasted garlic and rosemary potatoes is a classic dish. A few sprigs of the herb can be used to season chicken or tofu alongside lemon. It can be steeped in olive oil for a flavorful bread dip, or even added straight to homemade bread. Sweet and savory dishes are both complemented by rosemary; think stews, soups, shortbreads, and even cocktails.