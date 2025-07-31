How Big Does Garden Sage Get? What To Know Before Planting

Sage is known for its soft and fluffy light green leaves and pretty flowers that pop in purple, pink, and white. It's also an easy to grow plant and has so many uses beyond giving thanksgiving turkey stuffing that distinctive flavor. The pungent herb pairs surprisingly well with pineapple and is divine in a brown butter sage gnocchi. Its strong scent and flavor means a little goes a long way, so buying a bundle of it at the grocery store can often end up with waste. A sage bush in your garden is the perfect way to have the right amount of the fresh herb available whenever you need it, and as a resilient, perennial plant, it will continue to provide for you for years to come.

So how much space will you need to set aside for your sage? A typical plant can grow up to 3 feet tall and wide, and is much more likely to be wider than it is tall. If you are planting more than one plant, you should space them out at least 18 to 24 inches apart. The low lying bush will succeed in well-drained soil and enjoys a pH between 6.0 and 7.0. The absolute best place to plant sage in your garden is anywhere it can get medium to full sun. Sage has many companion pairings that will help your garden thrive, including rosemary and parsley.