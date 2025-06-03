For More Flavorful Basil, Make Sure To Plant This Nearby

Have you ever bought a basil plant with the most valiant of intentions and then killed it near-immediately? Yeah, us too. From needing near-daily watering, to being a tempting treat for many insects and rodents, there's quite a myriad of rookie mistakes that can cause your DIY indoor herb garden to fail before it's ever really begun. But what if we told you the solution to your green thumb woes is actually to grow yet another plant? Not just any plant at that: For healthy and tasty homegrown basil, you'll want to plant garlic next to it.

As it turns out, companion planting, a process that involves growing different kinds of plants next to each other in a strategic way, has been used for centuries as an effective gardening technique. Think about the way that the Iroquois and Cherokee people planted the Three Sisters, otherwise known as corn, bean, and squash, in the same plots. Beans are able to fertilize the soil for corn and squash via a natural nitrogen fixing mechanism, simultaneously being supported by the corn as they wind around the thick stalks. Meanwhile, the horizontally-spreading squash leaves choke out weeds on the ground, retaining soil nutrients for the corn and beans. Together, they produce a better harvest. The same is true when it comes to basil and garlic. There are many companion plants that thrive alongside the popular herb, but garlic's strong scent helps deter aphids, beetles, and other small insects, and may even keep squirrels and rabbits from munching on your garden plot — and some say the close proximity of the bulb can even improve your basil's flavor.