10 Best Store-Bought Fish Condiments That Aren't Tartar Sauce
When it comes to choosing a condiment to go alongside fish, many of us automatically opt for tartar sauce, and for good reason. It is both tangy and creamy, it balances beautifully with most fish, and it's a reliable option that doesn't disappoint.
If you always go for tartar sauce however, you are missing out on a wealth of options that can add a totally different dimension to your fish. From sweet chili sauce to add a burst of heat to an herb-packed chimichurri that will have your taste buds tingling with delight, there are plenty of alternatives to the usual tartar. While we know that most things taste better homemade, most of us realistically don't have time to create fresh condiments every time we fancy some fish. These options are all perfectly good in their store-bought versions. Whether you are bored of your usual fish accompaniment or just fancy finding out what might level up your fish a little, let's take a look at 10 of the best store-bought fish condiments that aren't tartar sauce.
1. Pesto
If you've been limiting your pesto use to pasta and maybe the occasional drizzle over a Caprese salad, you are missing out on the big, bold flavors that the Italian dressing can bring to your dishes. On fish, pesto lends the pungent flavors of Parmesan, garlic, and basil, and it can take a flaky white fish dish to a delicious new level.
Usually Italians don't approve of combining fish and cheese, but the umami-rich Parmesan in the pesto is just what a mild-flavored fish, such as cod or tilapia, needs. You can either simply drizzle a few spoonfuls over the fish once it's cooked — mix the pesto from the jar with a little olive oil if you want it to be more sauce-like — or coat the fish in it before cooking. This works well with salmon fillets as well as white fish, and gives it a totally different texture with a delicious crusty coating that is infused throughout the fish.
If you don't have a jar of green pesto or you're in the mood for something different, red pesto can work just as well with the fish. Made with sundried tomatoes instead of basil, it has a deep, intense tomato flavor that can be used to make a tasty Mediterranean-inspired fish dish. Serve with a simple salad or couscous for a light, healthy meal that will become a favorite on your weekly meal plan.
2. Chili crisp
If you like your fish dishes with a little bit of heat, chili crisp is about to become your new culinary best friend. This tasty condiment that originated in China is made from chili pepper, garlic, and oil, and it is the perfect accompaniment to enhance a subtle fish dish.
The great thing about chili crisp is that, as the name suggests, it adds texture to the fish, rather than just a burst of flavor. The crunch as you bite down, coupled with the bold, spicy flavor from the garlic and chili, means that your fish dishes will be anything but pedestrian from now on.
If you love serious chili heat, simply spoon a portion straight from the jar onto baked salmon, haddock, or trout. For a more subtle option that will still tingle your taste buds, create a marinade for the fish using chili crisp, soy sauce, and honey, and coat the fish in it before baking. This creates the ideal spicy-sweet coating for the fish and results in a balanced meal that packs just the right amount of heat.
3. Aioli
If you love tartar sauce with your fish but you're looking to switch the flavors up a bit, aioli is the condiment to turn to. It will provide the same creamy indulgence that your fish cries out for, but with the intense flavor of garlic instead of the usual lemon and capers.
The beauty of store-bought aioli is that it comes in many different flavor forms, meaning you can adapt it to the type of fish you are cooking. For classic fried fish, the regular garlic aioli is packed with pungent flavor and will cut through the fat of the batter nicely. If you are making fish with a more delicate flavor, such as sole, a herb-infused aioli will be a tasty option that has more subtle notes for a delicious weeknight meal.
Truffle aioli is also an option, though the robust flavors will need a fish that can stand up to them. Baked salmon is ideal in this case, as the rich taste and firm texture will complement the luxurious elements from the truffles, giving you a special meal that takes very little effort. Whether you go for classic garlic or a variation, aioli is the ideal tartar alternative that you didn't realize you needed.
4. Mango chutney
If you are worried that your fish dinners are a bit on the boring side, it's time to level them up with a tropical twist in the form of mango chutney. The tangy, spicy flavor of the chutney lends itself brilliantly to Asian cuisine, and will give a pop of vibrancy to any fish dish you choose.
Mango chutney is a versatile condiment with a complex flavor profile, with spicy notes from the ginger and chili contrasting with the sweet mango flesh. While combining fish with fruit may not be an obvious choice, it works surprisingly well, especially with a meatier fish like halibut. You can add it to whatever fish dish you want, though, from a fried fish sandwich to a more formal dish of baked cod and rice. It will add a pop of color and a burst of sweet-spicy flavor to the meal, brightening up your fish and its accompaniments.
5. Cocktail sauce
When making a prawn cocktail, chances are you will always reach for a jar of cocktail sauce. Not only does this tangy condiment go brilliantly with all seafood, but it can also be a great alternative to tartar sauce with fish, too.
Made with tomato and horseradish with acidity from vinegar or lemon juice, cocktail sauce is the ideal condiment to serve alongside fish and chips if you're looking for a tomato-based change from your usual condiment. The sharp horseradish in the sauce cuts through the richness of the batter and creates a more balanced mouthful. While it has a completely different flavor profile to the creamier tartar, it still provides a zingy relief to fried fish.
This versatile sauce is also the ideal option if you are serving a mixed fish platter — especially if it will contain shellfish. Its bold flavors complement shrimp, crab, and even lobster, if you are feeling fancy. No matter what type of fish you are planning to have, cocktail sauce is a safe bet that will complement virtually any marine-based option.
6. Sweet chili sauce
While tartar sauce is a great match for fish when you are in the mood for something creamy, there will be times where you are looking for a bit more spice. For those days, try adding a little sweet chili sauce on the side, which has just the right balance of sweet and heat.
The Thai-inspired version from the store is usually made from chilis, vinegar, and sugar, ensuring a balanced sauce that can cut through fish without burning your taste buds. It works brilliantly with a variety of battered fish, including tempura, whose delicate coating will be enhanced by the delightful burst of chili. If you enjoy the flavor of the sweet chili sauce but prefer a milder option alongside the fish, you can always mix a little mayonnaise through it to create a delicious chili mayo. This creamy version is especially good on fish tacos or a fish wrap, keeping every mouthful moist without overpowering the rest of the ingredients.
7. Remoulade
For those days when you feel like upgrading your usual tartar sauce but don't want to stray too far from your beloved condiment, remoulade is a tasty option to consider. It has the creamy elements of tartar that make it a good match for fish, but it has bold flavors, thanks to the Cajun spices that provide its distinctive taste.
Cayenne pepper, mustard, and vinegar create a burst of spice that will exhilarate your taste buds, while the creamy mayo soothes the heat before it has a chance to go beyond a tingle. For the ultimate Southern-inspired pairing, try blackened catfish, coated in the Cajun spices that are featured in remoulade, such as cayenne pepper and paprika. Serve a generous dollop of the store-bought sauce on the side.
You can also add remoulade to any other fishy delight that you usually use tartar or mayo for, including salmon burgers, fried fish sandwiches, and fish tacos. If you're in the mood for shellfish instead, it can also make a great dressing for shrimp in place of cocktail sauce.
8. Chimichurri
You may see chimichurri as a classic steak sauce, but if you've never tried pairing it with fish, now is the time. Filled with bags of aromatic flavor from herbs, such as rosemary and oregano, as well as pungent garlic, this dressing hails from Argentina. It can liven up virtually any dish, including all types of fish.
Because of its association with steak, chimichurri sauce goes especially well with meatier fish. A swordfish steak, salmon fillet, or a piece of thick tuna steak that has been seared perfectly while still pink in the middle will benefit from the bold-bright flavors that the sauce offers. Chimichurri doesn't have the creamy elements of tartar sauce, but it does have a similar zing, and it balances the rich flavors of the fish wonderfully.
Store-bought chimichurri recipes vary dramatically, with some being more spice heavy and others focusing on aromatic herbs. Be sure to check the ingredients and choose one based on the dish you are planning to make.
9. Hollandaise sauce
If your go-to fancy breakfast is eggs Benedict, then you will already understand the luxury joy that is Hollandaise sauce, but you may never have considered serving it with fish. In France, however, it is very common to have fish served with this silky sauce. If you're looking for an upgrade to tartar, this is a delicious choice.
Though a jar of Hollandaise is never quite going to reach the buttery heights of a freshly made sauce, it is a convenient way to get the tangy lemony flavor onto your fish without standing over the stove, trying to emulsify your sauce without curdling.
Hollandaise is often served with salmon, but trout will make a more delicate option that has a similar oily texture. Serve perfectly baked trout with some steamed asparagus — also a great match for the Hollandaise — and spoon the sauce over the top. The end result is a delicious restaurant-worthy dish that takes very little effort.
10. Harissa sauce
To add a depth of flavor to your fish with just the right amount of smoky heat, harissa paste is a unique and delicious option. Popular in North African cuisine, it is made from red peppers, chili peppers, and garlic. It will give your fish dish the warmth it needs without being over the top.
Harissa is pretty much the polar opposite of tartar sauce — instead of creamy and soothing, it is spicy and bright, but it is an excellent alternative if you want to switch up the usual flavors of the dish. It works well with white fish, such as cod, and can be made into a mouthwatering crust. This will provide crunch once baked, as well as tantalizing flavor. Serve alongside some couscous or bulgar wheat, and with a dollop of yogurt if anyone dining with you needs to cool the spice. The smoky flavor will bring out the best in the fish and result in a super-speedy week night meal that will keep the family happy.