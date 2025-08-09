10 Best Store-Bought Fish Condiments That Aren't Tartar Sauce

If you've been limiting your pesto use to pasta and maybe the occasional drizzle over a Caprese salad, you are missing out on the big, bold flavors that the Italian dressing can bring to your dishes. On fish, pesto lends the pungent flavors of Parmesan, garlic, and basil, and it can take a flaky white fish dish to a delicious new level.

Usually Italians don't approve of combining fish and cheese, but the umami-rich Parmesan in the pesto is just what a mild-flavored fish, such as cod or tilapia, needs. You can either simply drizzle a few spoonfuls over the fish once it's cooked — mix the pesto from the jar with a little olive oil if you want it to be more sauce-like — or coat the fish in it before cooking. This works well with salmon fillets as well as white fish, and gives it a totally different texture with a delicious crusty coating that is infused throughout the fish.

If you don't have a jar of green pesto or you're in the mood for something different, red pesto can work just as well with the fish. Made with sundried tomatoes instead of basil, it has a deep, intense tomato flavor that can be used to make a tasty Mediterranean-inspired fish dish. Serve with a simple salad or couscous for a light, healthy meal that will become a favorite on your weekly meal plan.