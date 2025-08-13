The Worst Food Option At Dave's Hot Chicken Has So Much Potential

Dave's Hot Chicken has exploded in popularity since its humble beginnings in a parking lot, gathering notable celebrity supporters like Drake and Samuel L. Jackson along the way thanks to its tasty offerings. While there's a lot to enjoy at this fast food chain, we decided to rank 16 menu items at Dave's Hot Chicken from best to worst and found the cheese fries to be severely lacking.

The fries themselves aren't the problem; in fact, the plain fries ended up in eighth place, the middle of a generally positive list. The light dusting of spice seasons them perfectly without overpowering that classic french fry taste. All in all, we felt that Dave's fries were good enough to deserve a spot in our next ranking of fast food fries.

Unfortunately, it's the cheese sauce that falls flat, which is a disappointment considering Dave's mac and cheese actually took the top spot in our ranking of the best and worst fast food mac and cheese. It's clear that the chain can make a good cheese sauce because of that dish, but whatever it uses in its cheese fries just doesn't make the cut. It's also easily the worst ingredient in the top loaded fries, which was buoyed to fourth place by everything else on them. When the cheese sauce brings down the ratings of the dish it's supposed to shine in, it ends up just tasting like wasted potential.