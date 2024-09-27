The California Hot Chicken Chain Backed By Drake And Samuel L. Jackson

When music royalty and an iconic actor team up, you'd expect a blockbuster film or a chart-topping single — but hot chicken? That's the spicy twist behind Dave's Hot Chicken, a California-born chain backed by none other than Drake and Samuel L. Jackson (among others). This venture highlights two big food trends: celebrity investment in restaurants and the popularity of hot chicken. But for Dave's, what started as a small pop-up in LA has grown into a buzzworthy chain, thanks in part to the backing of a host of big names.

Advertisement

Drake was the first celeb to support Dave's Hot Chicken, becoming an early investor after tasting the heat in 2021. His endorsement was followed by Samuel L. Jackson — with his first-ever restaurant venture — as well as Maria Shriver and Michael Strahan. Usher joined the star-studded lineup in 2024 and opened Dave's first Georgia location. That spot is one of over 200 across the U.S. serving up Nashville-style hot chicken, with even more expansion plans in the works both nationally and globally.