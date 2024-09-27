The California Hot Chicken Chain Backed By Drake And Samuel L. Jackson
When music royalty and an iconic actor team up, you'd expect a blockbuster film or a chart-topping single — but hot chicken? That's the spicy twist behind Dave's Hot Chicken, a California-born chain backed by none other than Drake and Samuel L. Jackson (among others). This venture highlights two big food trends: celebrity investment in restaurants and the popularity of hot chicken. But for Dave's, what started as a small pop-up in LA has grown into a buzzworthy chain, thanks in part to the backing of a host of big names.
Drake was the first celeb to support Dave's Hot Chicken, becoming an early investor after tasting the heat in 2021. His endorsement was followed by Samuel L. Jackson — with his first-ever restaurant venture — as well as Maria Shriver and Michael Strahan. Usher joined the star-studded lineup in 2024 and opened Dave's first Georgia location. That spot is one of over 200 across the U.S. serving up Nashville-style hot chicken, with even more expansion plans in the works both nationally and globally.
From humble beginnings to celebrity darling
If the American dream involves grit, hustle, and a deep fryer, then Dave's Hot Chicken is living proof. Their story began in 2017 with four friends pooling their resources to buy a fryer and serving fiery chicken from an East Hollywood parking lot. Their pop-up quickly drew a crowd thanks to the addictive spice and tasty flavors, and soon caught the attention of local food media, including Eater LA. That coverage and those flavors turned heads, one of which was Drake's.
Dave's Hot Chicken has seen explosive growth since 2021, evolving from a parking lot secret to a chain that could stand alongside California institutions like In-N-Out. Unlike In-N-Out, though, which has famously stuck to a burger-and-fries-only menu, Dave's is winning praise with its chicken-forward approach. And it's not just the chicken that keeps fans coming back — we even ranked their mac and cheese as the best fast food option out there. What started as a modest operation among friends is now a global contender, with lines out the door and locations springing up around the world.