Cheese sauce sounds like it should be simple enough to make. You melt down cheese over a pot on the stove, right? In truth, it can be trickier than you'd expect to make sure your cheese melts evenly, and you want to avoid clumpy and oily melted cheese for any dish. To fix that, a handy secret ingredient to use is sodium citrate, a compound often used in processed cheeses to help them melt without losing their creamy textures.

Its name might make it sound more intimidating than it is. Pure sodium citrate is a type of salt which is similar but slightly different than your standard table salt (which is called sodium chloride). Interestingly enough, sodium citrate is also a key ingredient in Alka-Seltzer, which can also help you make a creamy cheese sauce.

With a teaspoon or two of sodium citrate, shredded cheese of your choice, and some milk, it's not especially difficult to make homemade cheese sauce which doesn't have any unpleasant, greasy qualities to it. You just fire up your stove and mix them all together. The end result is extremely similar to Velveeta, a "cheese product" like American cheese known for its creamy, melty qualities which is commonly used in macaroni and cheese. Both Velveeta and American cheese commonly have sodium citrate in them already.