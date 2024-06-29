The Key To Smoother Cheese Sauce Might Be In Your Medicine Cabinet

If you want some classic Tex-Mex nachos, you'd better douse them in creamy, cheesy goodness. Creamy is the key word there, because nobody likes a grainy cheese sauce. You might think nacho cheese sauce is as simple as melting shredded cheese into a bit of water, but if you do that, you'll get exactly the type of texture you want to avoid. That's because cheeses typically don't liquify well.

Even the meltiest of cheeses, like mozzarella or provolone, will break apart if you try to melt them into a liquid. Cheese and water do not mix, and instead, the cheese separates into clumps of curds and a whole mess of oil. The exception to this rule is processed cheese, which won't split in a cheese sauce because it is made with emulsifying salts, typically sodium citrate.

You can make a smooth, creamy cheese sauce using processed cheese, but the trouble with most processed cheeses is that they aren't big on flavor. This is why using purely packaged cheese is cited as the common mistake that sabotages cheese sauce. Fortunately, you can achieve a sauce with the same smooth texture and not sacrifice any flavor by combining your favorite (non-processed) cheeses with a dash of sodium citrate. Finding sodium citrate at grocery stores can be hard, but if you've got a bottle of Alka-Seltzer Gold in your medicine cabinet, guess what? You already have some. Recipe developer Swetha Sivakumar from Serious Eats lighted on this genius (if unlikely) hack that renders a cheese sauce supremely smooth.

