Why Bobby Flay Recommends This Type Of Fish For Beginner Grillers

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's long tenure as a culinary world fixture has also made him something of a de facto cooking instructor in households all over the world. Folks look to Bobby Flay for tips on how to make the perfect scrambled eggs, how to prep garlic, and plenty of professional grilling techniques to impress everyone at the barbecue. And he has even more pointers for beginners at grilling fish, in particular.

Sharing some of his cookout secrets in a "Tonight Show" clip posted to TikTok, Flay says that there's an easy fix for those delicate fish that break up on the grates: Swap them out entirely. "Pick some fish that's like a steak fish. Tuna, swordfish, so it won't break on the grill. It will stay nice and firm on the grill, very, very key," Flay says. These seafood varieties are indeed more densely composed than something like a delicate cod that will be more likely to crumble apart upon turning. Tuna and swordfish steaks simply stay together better no matter how many times you go at them with the tongs.