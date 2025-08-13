Why Bobby Flay Recommends This Type Of Fish For Beginner Grillers
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's long tenure as a culinary world fixture has also made him something of a de facto cooking instructor in households all over the world. Folks look to Bobby Flay for tips on how to make the perfect scrambled eggs, how to prep garlic, and plenty of professional grilling techniques to impress everyone at the barbecue. And he has even more pointers for beginners at grilling fish, in particular.
Sharing some of his cookout secrets in a "Tonight Show" clip posted to TikTok, Flay says that there's an easy fix for those delicate fish that break up on the grates: Swap them out entirely. "Pick some fish that's like a steak fish. Tuna, swordfish, so it won't break on the grill. It will stay nice and firm on the grill, very, very key," Flay says. These seafood varieties are indeed more densely composed than something like a delicate cod that will be more likely to crumble apart upon turning. Tuna and swordfish steaks simply stay together better no matter how many times you go at them with the tongs.
Grilling tuna and swordfish steaks at home
Still, swordfish is easy to mess up when it comes to timing. Characterized by its leanness, its relatively low fat content is also an absence of moisture, which can hasten an overcooked fish. The USDA advises cooking swordfish until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. A lovely medium doneness will read closer to 130 degrees on a food thermometer. You can expertly grill swordfish for about five minutes on each side for the ideal medium finish. Separating the fish from the grill with a few lemon slices can further stave off any unpleasant dryness.
Tuna's quick to cook, too. The same government safety temp applies, but, ever the rebel, the best temperature for tuna is its own medium, a shockingly low 115 degrees Fahrenheit, which you'll enjoy at your own risk, as far as those regulations are concerned. Start checking its temperature after about a minute on each side. Both swordfish and tuna are terrific with little more than salt, pepper, oil, and maybe an extra squeeze of citrus.