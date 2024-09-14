What's The Best Temperature To Cook Tuna Steak, Really?

Plenty of home cooks have been there: You pick up a beautiful piece of tuna at the seafood counter — a hearty slab of steak as deep crimson as a crown jewel — knowing that all you need is some salt, pepper, and heat to turn it into a quick dinner. Those entry-level seasonings are easy enough to portion to taste, but figuring out just how much heat is required to make your fish sing without searing it beyond the point of recognition can be a little trickier.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration urges that tuna and all finfish should be cooked to at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit. That's the best temperature to begin staving off the risk of foodborne illnesses. It is, however, not accounting for preferred levels of doneness, or the lower temperatures required to achieve the peak tuna texture the federal government might rather you eschew. It's also part of the reason restaurant menus include those familiar little disclaimers about certain raw or undercooked foods. Still, the consensus in professional kitchens all over the world is that fire is to a tuna steak as vermouth is to a martini: A little bit goes a long way. The most delicious tuna temperatures are going to clock in cooler, leading to a more rare finish.

