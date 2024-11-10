Bobby Flay's Perfect Scrambled Eggs Aren't Complete Without One Ingredient
Be they ever so humble, there are hundreds of ways to make scrambled eggs. You can prepare them in a sheet pan when you need a great big batch, fluff them up with a bit of sparkling white wine, or add a touch of sweetness with unexpected ingredients like corn. You can even dive into further variables like temperature effects. It also seems like every celebrity chef known to fandom has a different technique, and Bobby Flay's contribution to the category is pretty easy to replicate at home.
Flay highlighted his method, which includes crème fraîche, on Food Network Kitchen. The eggs are part of what he calls a "very simple breakfast" that also includes bacon and homefries, but that's top toque's for ya! The scrambled egg recipe is adapted from Flay's restaurant Gato, which operated in New York City from 2014 until 2020. After wicking the eggs into a bowl through a strainer for maximum smoothness, Flay seasons them with pepper (reserving salt for the end for a creamier texture) and joins a heaping couple of dollops of the crème fraîche with unsalted butter to a warming pan before introducing the eggs. The crème fraîche plays a part in the ultimate goal of achieving silky, custardy scrambled eggs.
Even more egg-cellent celebrity chef scramble recs
Flay introduces crème fraîche early in the cooking process, which is the inverse of a Gordon Ramsay scrambled egg take that incorporates this or heavy whipping cream closer to the end. Ramsay applies the dairy later to lower the temperature in the pan and keep the eggs from overcooking, with the bonus of the richness it brings. Flay is also cognizant of the dreaded overdoneness, cooking his eggs slowly over medium-low while continuously stirring, cautioning how quickly they'll cook absent proper attention and quick removal to the plate.
Elsewhere in food world star constellations, Tom Colicchio eschews dairy altogether in his scrambled eggs. Instead, vigorous wicking and the use of a pot instead of a pan are intended to achieve maximum creaminess. For her part, Martha Stewart is predictably particular about her scrambled egg butter, adding ghee to her game. And the woman who made all of their careers possible, Julia Child, introduced a small amount of uncooked egg mix to her scrambled egg pan, also in service to regulating the temperature.