Bobby Flay's Perfect Scrambled Eggs Aren't Complete Without One Ingredient

Be they ever so humble, there are hundreds of ways to make scrambled eggs. You can prepare them in a sheet pan when you need a great big batch, fluff them up with a bit of sparkling white wine, or add a touch of sweetness with unexpected ingredients like corn. You can even dive into further variables like temperature effects. It also seems like every celebrity chef known to fandom has a different technique, and Bobby Flay's contribution to the category is pretty easy to replicate at home.

Flay highlighted his method, which includes crème fraîche, on Food Network Kitchen. The eggs are part of what he calls a "very simple breakfast" that also includes bacon and homefries, but that's top toque's for ya! The scrambled egg recipe is adapted from Flay's restaurant Gato, which operated in New York City from 2014 until 2020. After wicking the eggs into a bowl through a strainer for maximum smoothness, Flay seasons them with pepper (reserving salt for the end for a creamier texture) and joins a heaping couple of dollops of the crème fraîche with unsalted butter to a warming pan before introducing the eggs. The crème fraîche plays a part in the ultimate goal of achieving silky, custardy scrambled eggs.