The Key To Grilling Perfectly Moist Swordfish

Swordfish, while not as popular as tuna and salmon for grilling, is a favorite pick for seasoned pitmasters. Unlike the fat and flavor-packed red meat of, say, a king salmon, a typical swordfish steak has the white hue of pure, high-quality protein. When properly grilled, a swordfish steak has a meatiness that's very similar to beef, making it a great choice for people who don't take very well to the fishy taste of the usual grilled fish picks.

For the best result, you have to start with the right cut of swordfish. Make sure that the one you choose is at least an inch thick (1 ½ inches is best, if available.)Anything thinner than ¾ inch risks overcooking, which can quickly ruin this delicate fish.

While a center-cut of salmon and other fatty fish can be somewhat forgiving if slightly overcooked, swordfish is different. It's so lean that when you overcook and boil all the moisture out of the meat, it'll instantly turn into a solid block of dry protein. The texture will be leathery, and the taste ... well, there won't be a taste at all. A thicker cut will give you more wiggle room while grilling your pricey wild-caught swordfish.