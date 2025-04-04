The Smartest Way To Make And Keep Fried Fish Fresh In Advance

A plate of fried fish offers a perfect balance of crunchy, golden crust and soft, flaky flesh. These crispy fillets are satisfying when fresh, but they can quickly become limp and soggy if they're not eaten right out of the fryer. This doesn't mean that you can't make fried fish in advance. It just means you have to be strategic about how you cook it.

To get some insight into the best way to prepare fried fish ahead of time, we spoke to Kory Foltz, the Director of Culinary for Sunseeker Resorts in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. According to him, keeping fried fish fresh starts with using the right ingredients in your batter. First things first, using a medley of different starches is a must. "I use cornstarch or rice flour mixed with traditional flour to get a very crispy batter," he says. When water separates from starch in the frying process, its bonds strengthen. This makes for extra crispy batters that adhere better to the flesh of the fish.

To create an even crunchier crust, pour some bubbly into the batter, too. "When making my batter, I use a carbonated beverage of some kind (usually beer) as the bubbles create a lighter, crispier batter by adding air into the mixture," he says. Finally, temperature also matters. According to Foltz, "I always chill my batter and ensure my fish is chilled as well." When the chilled, battered seafood hits the bubbling hot oil, it produces a more greaseless coating. From there, you can add some classic seasonings that are ideal for a fish fry and get ready to cook.