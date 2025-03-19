The Type Of Fish You Should Avoid Frying

To bring a delightful contrast to a fish's soft, succulent flesh, consider breaking out the fryer. Fried fish has a beautiful golden-brown crust that brings balance to that extra flaky and tender interior with its crunchy shell. This is the fried fish of dreams. Still, not every species does well in the presence of high temperatures and simmering oil. To avoid a lackluster plate and a confusing trip to the fishmonger, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Andy Kitko to get insight on what mistakes to avoid when cooking fish. For the perfect plate, the Executive Chef of Oceans New York and Carlotto New York encouraged chefs to avoid adding one particular type of fish to the fryer. "Any meaty fish, like swordfish or hamachi, is not ideal for frying. The texture can be a bit dry and tough if overcooked," he said.

Because of the thickness of these filets, it's difficult to fry them without overcooking. You'll usually end up with all-around chewy bites or meat that's undercooked in the center. The outcome is not usually ideal. "An exception to this that I think is delicious is a breaded and pan-fried swordfish like a Milanese," chef Kitko said. Still, if you have more of those steak-like filets on hand, the chef recommends abiding by other cooking methods instead. "These fish are better grilled over high heat, or, in the case of hamachi, lightly torched and served rare, like I do at my restaurant."