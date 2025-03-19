The Type Of Fish You Should Avoid Frying
To bring a delightful contrast to a fish's soft, succulent flesh, consider breaking out the fryer. Fried fish has a beautiful golden-brown crust that brings balance to that extra flaky and tender interior with its crunchy shell. This is the fried fish of dreams. Still, not every species does well in the presence of high temperatures and simmering oil. To avoid a lackluster plate and a confusing trip to the fishmonger, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Andy Kitko to get insight on what mistakes to avoid when cooking fish. For the perfect plate, the Executive Chef of Oceans New York and Carlotto New York encouraged chefs to avoid adding one particular type of fish to the fryer. "Any meaty fish, like swordfish or hamachi, is not ideal for frying. The texture can be a bit dry and tough if overcooked," he said.
Because of the thickness of these filets, it's difficult to fry them without overcooking. You'll usually end up with all-around chewy bites or meat that's undercooked in the center. The outcome is not usually ideal. "An exception to this that I think is delicious is a breaded and pan-fried swordfish like a Milanese," chef Kitko said. Still, if you have more of those steak-like filets on hand, the chef recommends abiding by other cooking methods instead. "These fish are better grilled over high heat, or, in the case of hamachi, lightly torched and served rare, like I do at my restaurant."
Give white fish a fry instead
For all those set on breaking out the fryer, leave the meaty fish on the shelf. As chef Andy Kitko shared, other varieties are much better candidates for this particular job. "White, flaky fish are the best option for fried fish. They stay moist and juicy, plus their large white flakes make a great contrast to the crispy exterior," he said.
White fish do not have the same meaty texture as a hamachi or swordfish. Instead, the meat on these filets is much leaner, so it's easier to fry them up to a balanced perfection. The flesh gets crispy without retaining oil, and since white fish tend to have a more neutral flavor than other fish, it makes them the perfect blank slate to bread and infuse with flavor. "Halibut and cod are both excellent choices," chef Kitko said.
Cod is usually the mystery fish in your fish and chips, but tilapia, sea bass, and catfish are other great options. Once you've chosen your white fish of choice, get ready to fry. But first, read about the best way to batter fried fish so it won't fall apart.