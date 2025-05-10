Get Crispier Fried Fish By Using Gordon Ramsay's Easy Tip

Gordon Ramsay prefers sustainable cod for his fish and chips recipe, as that's what he uses in his restaurants. When making the fish batter, he mixes double zero flour, eggs, and beer. Note that some beers work much better in a batter than others. Once mixed, he lets the batter rest overnight in the fridge, as we previously mentioned. This process allows the gluten to relax and the flour in the batter to hydrate and absorb the liquid — all of which makes for a light and crispy final product.

Right before dropping the cod in the batter, Ramsay adds salt to both sides of the filet and pats it dry. The salt extracts more moisture from the outside of the cod and is just another way to ensure maximum crispiness. Drop the fish in oil at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for six to seven minutes, and you should have a beautifully golden filet of cod. You should be able to tap on the exterior of the fish with a fork to hear its crispiness.

Ramsay's recipe for the chips includes peeled, sliced, and unwashed Yukon Gold potatoes that are first lightly blanched in oil at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three minutes. Pull the fries out, crank the oil up to 385 degrees Fahrenheit, and fry them again for several minutes until they are golden crispy. Ramsay says you will know they are done when the chips begin floating on the surface of the oil. At that point, you should have the perfect version of this dish, making a soggy and droopy fried fish filet a thing of the past.