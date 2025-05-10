Get Crispier Fried Fish By Using Gordon Ramsay's Easy Tip
Few things in the culinary world are more classic than fish and chips. Some historians say the iconic dish was invented in England in the 19th century — while others believe Portuguese refugees brought the dish with them to the U.K. in the 16th century. Regardless of its origin, there's no doubt that both the British and the Americans love a good fish and chips combo.
As good as this dish is, nothing kills its tasty vibe like a soggy, unappetizing piece of fish. Whether you're buying fish and chips at a pub or making it at home, you know the dish is on point when it comes out of the fryer piping hot with an incredibly crispy texture. Some perfectly salted, crispy fries makes the classic combo sing even more.
So, how do you achieve that amazing, crispy texture? According to Gordon Ramsay — famous chef and owner of 17 Michelin stars — it's all about making the batter ahead of time and letting it rest in the fridge overnight. If overnight isn't doable, even letting the batter rest for a few hours will help add crispiness.
How to make the perfect fish and chips
Gordon Ramsay prefers sustainable cod for his fish and chips recipe, as that's what he uses in his restaurants. When making the fish batter, he mixes double zero flour, eggs, and beer. Note that some beers work much better in a batter than others. Once mixed, he lets the batter rest overnight in the fridge, as we previously mentioned. This process allows the gluten to relax and the flour in the batter to hydrate and absorb the liquid — all of which makes for a light and crispy final product.
Right before dropping the cod in the batter, Ramsay adds salt to both sides of the filet and pats it dry. The salt extracts more moisture from the outside of the cod and is just another way to ensure maximum crispiness. Drop the fish in oil at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for six to seven minutes, and you should have a beautifully golden filet of cod. You should be able to tap on the exterior of the fish with a fork to hear its crispiness.
Ramsay's recipe for the chips includes peeled, sliced, and unwashed Yukon Gold potatoes that are first lightly blanched in oil at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three minutes. Pull the fries out, crank the oil up to 385 degrees Fahrenheit, and fry them again for several minutes until they are golden crispy. Ramsay says you will know they are done when the chips begin floating on the surface of the oil. At that point, you should have the perfect version of this dish, making a soggy and droopy fried fish filet a thing of the past.