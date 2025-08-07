What To Order At Sheetz (And What To Absolutely Avoid)

The Loaded Baked Potato Platter, with sour cream, shredded cheese, and bacon, was easily my favorite item I tried on the Sheetz menu. It's the newest addition to the Loaded Platterz menu, which includes other options, like the Buffalo Banger, Firehouse, and Philly Cheeze. It was also the first that I've tried, so I was a little bit skeptical of the $9 price tag at first, but it was well worth it.

Like all the other Loaded Platterz, you have a choice between regular Fryz, curly Fryz, or potato Totz. I went with the Totz because I'm way too picky about fries, but tots can be a bummer if they're poorly prepared, too, so it still wasn't going to be an easy A. And yet, the Loaded Baked Potato Totz passed with flying colors.

The mountain of Totz came with just the right amount of toppings — enough to get a little bit of everything in almost every bite, but not so many that the Totz were swimming in them — and the Totz themselves were perfect. They were hot, crispy, and, best of all, well-seasoned, so the couple that were left behind after I had finished off the toppings were delicious on their own. The whole dish was so good that I can't wait to go back and try the other Loaded Platterz, and that's something I've never been able to say about anything I got from a convenience store.