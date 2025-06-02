10 Gas Stations That Serve Up Craft Coffee Drinks In The US
Picture this: You're driving along the interstate, hours into a long road trip. It's mid-afternoon and you're feeling fatigued. What do you need? A good ol' cup of joe. But stale gas station drip coffee won't cut it. Not enough flavor. Not enough caffeine.
If there's no coffee shop in sight, you might think you're out of luck. Well, think again. Though gas stations are probably not the first place you'd think to go if you've got a hankering for an iced vanilla latte or a hot and foamy cappuccino, there are a variety of convenience stores that serve up craft coffee drinks all across the U.S.
From national favorites to regional delights, below are some gas stations that'll get you that much needed caffeine fix. So, the next time you hit the road, you'll know exactly which places to stop at if you need to fuel your tank — both yours and your car's.
7-Eleven
Beyond its all-day accessibility and seemingly endless snack selection, there's one more thing to appreciate about 7-Eleven: its coffee bar (which is different from the Japanese iteration). The gas station and convenience store has a vast array of caffeinated beverages to choose from, including espresso and espresso-based drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, and mochas. If that's not exactly your speed, you can also get cold brew — both regular and nitro.
The chain also offers seasonal craft coffee favorites, like pumpkin spice lattes in the fall and winter holiday specials like the warm and comforting gingerbread-flavored Gingerbrewed Latte, a classic Peppermint Bark Flavored Coffee, a white chocolate-coconut-mint Winter Wonderland Latte, and the Hot Chocolate Cappuccino. Pair one of the iconic chain's beverage options with a pastry and you've got quick and easy morning commute fuel. Oh, and that disposable coffee cup you're drinking from? 7-Eleven actually claims to have invented the concept of to-go coffee all the way back in 1964.
Wawa
This beloved convenience store is an East Coast staple for a reason, and aside from its seven hot coffee varieties — French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Colombian, Cuban, Dark Roast, Regular, and Decaf – Wawa also has plenty of craft coffee beverages. Wawa has you covered with hot and iced lattes, cold brew, frozen coffee, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and more. You can even choose from elevated, coffee shop-esque flavor options like mocha mint, salted caramel, creme brûlée, dulce de leche, and Molten Lava.
The cafe vibes don't stop there, either. Wawa takes things a step further with craft tea lattes like matcha and chai, along with flavors like mint matcha, vanilla matcha, vanilla chai, chocolate chai, and chai matcha. But if you're looking for more caffeine than what coffee or tea can lend you, Wawa also has its own energy drinks. The fruit-flavored Rechargers can be consumed iced or, if you want to get really wild, frozen.
Rutter's
With locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland, Rutter's is known for its extensive food menu and creamy dairy products, but the family-owned regional chain also has a solid craft coffee bar. Customers can snag espresso and espresso-based drinks like Americanos, cappuccinos, and hot and iced lattes in flavors like caramel, French vanilla, hazelnut, and raspberry. The convenience store and gas station also serves up cold brew in seasonal flavors as well as a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup variety. Frappes are also on the menu in flavors like cookies n' cream, caramel, French vanilla, hazelnut, and raspberry.
But if all that java goodness isn't quite what you need, Rutter's also has handcrafted non-coffee beverages like fruit smoothies and frozen lemonade. Tapping into its heritage as a Pennsylvania dairy producer, the chain also offers shakes in classic ice cream parlor flavors, as well as Xtreme Shakes with mix-ins like Kit Kat, Almond Joy, Reese's, and York Peppermint Patty.
Kwik Trip
In 2025, Kwik Trip won the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Gas Station Brand for the sixth year in a row, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the iconic Wisconsin-based chain has a wide variety of craft coffee beverages. Beyond your typical drip coffee, Kwik Trip's Karuba Gold line offers all your coffee shop favorites.
Need a caffeine boost without the sweetness? Grab a double espresso or Americano. Looking for something more indulgent? Grab a latte or cappuccino in flavors like caramel, hazelnut, or vanilla. You can even get iced and blended drinks like cold brew, cold brew shakes, and frappes. There is also an assortment of mocha, macchiato, steamer, and chai options, too.
But if all those ways to caffeinate still haven't sold you, just go ahead and pair your coffee with a Glazer. It's the gas station glazed donut that might just rival Krispy Kreme.
QuikTrip
Don't let the names confuse you. Kwik Trip and QuikTrip are two completely different companies. But both gas station chains serve up craft coffee drinks. QuikTrip, with locations in 20 states (many of which are in the American South and West), has a hefty coffee selection thanks to its Brew Bar. QT's menu features mochas, lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos. You can even bump up the sweetness with one of the chain's unique flavors, like Almond Amaretto, White Chocolate Caramel, and Vanilla Cupcake.
But if a hot beverage isn't what you're craving, fret not. Some locations also have a dedicated Cold Brew Bar. Select spots in Missouri with the Cold Brew Bar feature nitro cold brew options and caramel, vanilla, and chocolate flavors. There's no need to stop at a Starbucks when frappes are available at QT, as well, and they come in both coffee and non-coffee varieties like chai, strawberry, and caramel.
Pilot Flying J
If you're in need of a mid-road trip pick-me-up, Pilot Flying J travel centers have you covered thanks to its array of craft coffee offerings. Although the basic drip coffee will certainly give you an energy boost, there are other, more enticing ways to caffeinate at Pilot Flying J. Head to the coffee bar and find cappuccinos in indulgent flavors like Coconut Mocha, Pumpkin Maple, and Ginger Spice. You can also get your espresso fix with drinks like hot or iced Americanos, macchiatos, lattes, and mochas. Cold brew (regular and nitro) and frappes (in chocolate and caramel flavors) are available, too.
The travel centers kick things up another notch with a selection of syrups and sauces that rival a coffee shop. You can sweeten your craft coffee beverage with options like vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, hazelnut, salted caramel, and Irish cream syrups or dark chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel sauces.
Buc-ee's
Though the Buc-ee's jerky wall is certainly a thing of beauty, peel your eyes away and go check out the coffee bar. With its seemingly endless snack and food options — including a mouthwatering sandwich that has fans opening their wallets – it only tracks that this Texas-based chain would have a large coffee selection too.
While you can, of course, grab your basic cup of drip coffee, the mega-convenience store also offers craft options. Not only can you get an espresso shot for some much needed caffeine, but you can also find espresso-based beverages like cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, and mochas. Cold coffee lovers can rejoice knowing that Buc-ee's also offers cold brew in both regular and vanilla sweet cream varieties, as well as iced coffee (which are two different things, by the way).
After you've fixed up your cup of joe, it's a good idea to take a stroll through the center of the retail area and investigate the fudge situation. Made in store, all that chocolaty goodness will pair nicely with a rich craft coffee beverage.
Love's Travel Stop
Love's Travel Stop is a popular choice for professional truckers and drivers thanks to its free drip coffee deals for rewards members, but there's even more to the gas station's java choices. Aside from drip coffee, Love's Travel Stop also offers cappuccinos in a variety of rotating seasonal flavors. Among the favorites are Blueberry Crumble (tart and fruity notes, evocative of the classic summertime dessert), Jamaican Me Crazy (a rich mix of caramel, vanilla, and mocha flavors), and Pumpkin Spice (does this one even need explaining?). Keep an eye on the cappuccino machine during the wintertime, because Love's Travel Stop also offers a holiday flavor.
But if those cappuccino options sound a little too dessert-y for your liking, some of the gas station and convenience store chain's locations also offer cold brew. You can drink it plain or dress it up with creamer, sugar, or any other mix-ins your heart desires.
Sheetz
A family-owned regional chain with over 700 locations across seven states in the Mid-Atlantic and Upper Midwest, Sheetz has an extensive coffee bar reminiscent of your neighborhood cafe. It boasts its offerings as "coffee specialty drinks." And, compared to the sad drip coffee you'll find at most national chains, it does seem pretty special. Just to name a few, Sheetz offers espresso, Americanos, mochas, lattes, cold brew, and blended coffee beverages.
For the cold brew, you can get both standard and nitro, and jazz things up with flavors like chocolate, cherry, oatmeal cookie, and Sh'morez (yes, that's really how the chain spells it). Lattes can be made both hot or iced, and mochas get interesting with flavors like caramel, peanut butter, and Black & White — made with dark and white Ghirardelli chocolate. Double espressos and Americanos are, well, double espressos and Americanos. Still, it's something you won't be able to find at just any ol' gas station.
Cumberland Farms
In 2017, Cumberland Farms (affectionately referred to as "Cumby's" by those who frequent it) began upgrading its convenience stores. Those upgraded locations feature a fresh store design, the latest and greatest equipment, fun food offerings, and, most importantly, a new and improved coffee menu.
With hundreds of locations across New England, New York, and Florida, Cumberland Farms has long been known to have solid coffee at reasonable prices. Now, this new generation of Cumberland Farms convenience stores offers a whole lot more than your basic hot and iced coffee. And while those are certainly still available, some of the more elevated offerings include espresso and specialty espresso-based beverages like cappuccinos and lattes. Need a little something to cool down? Blended drinks are also featured on the menu, and you can snag frozen espresso, milkshakes, and smoothies. With this menu, Cumberland Farms is looking more like your neighborhood coffee shop than a run-of-the-mill convenience store.