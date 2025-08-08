The Timing Mistake Everyone Makes That's Keeping Your Mushrooms From Getting That Perfect Sear

Mushrooms tend to have a love-hate relationship with those who eat them. The hate is likely one-sided (when it comes to edible mushrooms, that is), but given the diversity and versatility that the world of mushrooms has to offer in the kitchen, we think they deserve a second chance. There are a number of mistakes one can make when cooking mushrooms, which can be easily avoided to deliver a dish worth savoring. If the only thing that's putting you off mushrooms is their texture when cooked, there might be an easy fix to the problem, and it has to do with nailing the timing of when you add salt to season the mushrooms. Be it a simple stir fry or a hearty mushroom gravy to scoop over biscuits, mushrooms bring a deep, savory, umami to any recipe, and the success of the dish depends on how the mushrooms have been cooked and seasoned.

Mushrooms have a high water content, and when they are salted too early, this draws out the moisture onto the pan. As a result, you end up with the mushrooms being steamed rather than sautéed. The excess water on the pan delays the browning process that is responsible for the satisfying sear atop their surface and ruins the texture of the mushrooms. You're left with a rubbery mouthfeel as opposed to a tender and juicy one. Make sure the mushrooms are close to being completely cooked and succulent before adding the salt to enhance their flavors. Keep this handy tip in mind the next time you venture out to transform meaty lion's mane mushrooms into a juicy "steak," or perhaps assemble a delicious portobello mushroom burger and delve into the culinary diversity of mushrooms.