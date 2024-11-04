Is It Better To Sear Foods In A Cast Iron Or Non-Stick Skillet?

When you've invested in the perfect steak, you want it cooked to absolute perfection. The key to nailing that restaurant-quality crust? Searing. And if you're doing it on the stovetop, the pan you choose can make or break the result. If you need to decide between non-stick and cast iron, cast iron wins hands down. Its ability to reach and maintain high heat makes it the ultimate tool for achieving a flawless sear, whether you're working with steak, scallops, chicken, fish, a roast, or even vegetables.

Non-stick pans have their perks — like being easy to clean and not needing to be seasoned like cast iron — but they fall short when it comes to high-heat searing. You can technically sear foods in a non-stick skillet, but you'll need to be careful. High heat can damage the coating, lead to potential health risks, and shorten the life of your cookware. Plus, if you're hoping to create a rich, flavorful pan sauce afterward, non-stick won't give you those essential savory browned bits, commonly referred to as fond, to deglaze.

On the other hand, a cast iron skillet, like Lodge's trusty pre-seasoned pan, excels at withstanding high heat to form the perfect crust and gives you those flavorful bits for a killer sauce. Other solid options for searing include stainless steel or carbon steel pans, which also handle heat well and offer similar benefits to cast iron.