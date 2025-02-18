Tequila Is The Vodka Swap That Adds A Bold Edge To Your Espresso Martini

Espresso martinis seem to go through cycles of being trendy, and the concoction of vodka, coffee liqueur, and a pulled shot of espresso has entered yet another heyday. Due to its freshly brewed espresso, it can be a slightly tricky cocktail to make — leave a good tip when you order one at the bar — but if you enjoy the taste of coffee then it's a rich drink with strong flavors. There have been plenty of spins on the drink, from smoother cold brew espresso martinis to celebrity chef Alton Brown's espresso martini with black licorice flavored Fernet-Branca liquor. In any case, any variation requires ingredients which blend with the strong coffee flavor, and not every liquor does that.

For a fairly straightforward twist, the cocktail still works if you swap the vodka for tequila. That may not sound like an easy swap, because tequila has a much stronger flavor than vodka, which is more neutral and mild in flavor (if not in intensity). However, a good tequila with some hints of vanilla can cleanly blend with the taste of coffee, and you can usually find these sorts of flavors in barrel-aged reposado tequila. The sharper flavor of the tequila can also help wake you up a bit more, if that's your reasoning for ordering the espresso martini in the first place.