Every Major Frozen Blueberry Waffle Brand, Ranked Worst To Best
Frozen waffles are a quick breakfast that we grab often in my house. But as tasty as the plain options are, especially when you try this portable frozen waffle hack to transform a standard breakfast sandwich, the flavored waffles bring a little something extra. Sometimes we just want an extra burst of sweetness that isn't sticky syrup. This is where the addition of blueberries in the batter really shines. You can make your own, of course, but on a busy, hectic morning, frozen waffles with that extra burst of fruit are perfect.
I tried a selection from top brands like Van's and Eggo, as well as store-brand versions, to see which was crowned the king of the toaster. Taste was a top priority, of course, but the best waffles also had the right balance of crunchy exterior and fluffy, soft interior. I also looked at cost, since my three kids can tear through a standard box in just one day and I rely on frozen waffles to be a cheap, easy breakfast on the go.
For this comparison, I popped the waffles in the toaster following the recommended settings and instructions on each box. You can ditch your toaster and pan fry them for a crispier texture, but I embraced the super convenient prep method, since that replicates how frozen waffles are made on busy mornings for us. While there was some pretty heavy competition, the ones that hit all of my top criteria ended up at the top of the stack.
7. Kodiak blueberry power waffles
The Kodiak waffles have extra protein in the mix, giving you that added boost in the morning. The brand's pancake mix is one of my favorites when I want to use store-bought pancake mix in new ways like muffins and cinnamon rolls, so I expected the Kodiak waffles to end up pretty high on my list. But at $7 for a box of 8 waffles, they really needed to impress.
There was one very specific but important reason that these waffles fell toward the bottom and that's simply the lack of blueberries. The first waffle that I popped in the toaster only had one lone blueberry in the entire thing. I thought it may just be a fluke, but the next three that I pulled out of the box weren't much better.
Putting my yearning for blueberries aside, I gave the rest of the waffle a good taste test and it was pretty good. It was a little bit denser than some of the standard versions, but I was perfectly okay with that given that it filled me up better as well. It had a nice crunch right out of the toaster that worked well even when drenched with syrup. If I was looking for a regular frozen waffle, these would be a top choice. Kodiak has a thick and fluffy blueberry version that would be worth trying, but for the standard blueberry, these have to end up at the bottom.
6. Eggo blueberry waffles
You can find Eggo at just about any store in a variety of boxes and flavors. You can even pick them up in bulk or family sized packs. While they were pretty good, these waffles didn't cook as quickly in the toaster as some of the others that I tried; they also needed a higher setting than most of the foods I cook in the appliance. If this is all that you make, you can put it on the right setting and leave it there, but for me, it would require constantly adjusting. I rely on frozen waffles for a convenient breakfast that requires minimal thought, so even that small thing moved these further down on the list.
Eggo is also one of the more expensive options out there at around $4.50 for a box of 10. Given that the taste isn't any better and they require extra adjusting, I just can't justify spending more on Eggo.
The thing I liked about the Eggo waffles were the generous amount of blueberries in each one. The squares were also a bit deeper than some others, which helps them keep the syrup in place. I probably wouldn't have noticed this if it weren't for the side-by-side comparison, however, so don't expect anything really drastic. I went with the standard blueberry waffle for this test to keep things fair, but I've tried the thick and fluffy version as well; they really are quite a bit thicker and ideal for holding extra syrup.
5. Van's blueberry waffles
Going into this test, I knew that the Van's waffles would be a little bit different than some of the other options because they are another protein-rich option. But I wasn't expecting such a drastic change in texture compared to a standard frozen waffle. These were considerably denser, which I really liked when paired with butter and syrup. This was a more substantial breakfast than I'm used to from a frozen waffle.
But considering the waffle just on its own, the heavier texture was a little too much for me for a light snack. Overall, I had to put it in the middle just because how much I enjoyed the waffle really depended on how I eat it. If I had these again, I'd try one of creative ways to use frozen waffles for breakfast, because these don't have the same light, sweet texture as some of the other blueberry waffles on this list.
They are also on the pricey side at just over $5 for a box of 6 waffles, which isn't even enough for a full breakfast in my house. As far as protein waffles go, Van's are not only cheaper per waffle than Kodiak, but they also taste better. However, if you're just looking for a good blueberry waffle in general, there are better (and cheaper) options.
4. Signature Select blueberry waffles
Signature Select is Safeway's store brand. A box of 10 of its blueberry waffles costs around $2.50, which is considerably less than many others on this list.
While these Signature Select's waffles were very similar to the other store brands from Giant, Food Lion, and Walmart, I had to pick an order. The slightly higher price of the Safeway waffles and the fewer blueberries in the mix put these at the bottom of the store brand lineup. I still liked them better than the name brands, however, and would happily buy them again when I'm at Safeway.
The exterior was nice and crispy, with individual squares, perfect for containing syrup. The edges were especially well done in the toaster, but not burnt. The texture in the end was just right for me, although you can adjust your toaster to make them more or less crispy.
3. Giant blueberry waffles
I've always been curious about the store brand waffles compared to the name brands, so this test was the perfect opportunity to do a side-by-side comparison. I specifically looked at each store brand next to Eggo, since that was the closest alternative. The Giant store brand is a good option for cost savings, especially if you use a store loyalty card. That brought the price down around 20 cents to just over $2 for a box of 10.
These were very similar to other store brand frozen waffles, however, there weren't as many blueberries in the Giant waffles as the others. I wouldn't go out of my way or make a special trip to pick these up. However, if you're already stopping at Giant and deciding between the more expensive name brand and the store brand, go with the Giant brand for the cost savings.
2. Food Lion blueberry waffles
Food Lion blueberry waffles are some of the most affordable store brand ones out there, while also being tasty and full of blueberries. The exterior has a nice crispiness that adds texture and each square can hold plenty of syrup. Pair these waffles with the best maple syrup and you're really in for a treat without spending a ton of money.
The Food Lion brand blueberry waffles were slightly thicker than the other store brands, which gave them a little bit of an edge and earned them a spot higher on my list. While they were tasty, if you're shopping at a different store, don't feel the need to make a special trip to Food Lion for these waffles. But, if you are a normal Food Lion shopper, you're in luck because you'll get the thickest and fluffiest of the store brand waffles.
1. Great Value blueberry waffles
The Walmart store brand Great Value has a large box of blueberry waffles for those who want to stock up and save money. The box of 24 costs just over $4, making these the cheapest cost per waffle. If you go with the box of 10, it's around $2.25. As long as you have the freezer room, I recommend the jumbo box to get the cost savings. Even if you don't finish them, you can use any stale frozen waffles for tasty croutons.
The multiple box sizes is what ultimately gave the Great Value blueberry waffles the top spot on my list. As for taste, texture, and overall deliciousness, they were comparable to the other store brand options and very good. They toasted a little bit faster than the other options too.
It was a little bit surprising to me that one of the store brand waffle options was actually better than the name brand versions. I expected that they would be more cost-effective, but I liked them better in the blind taste test as well.
I would be happy with any of the store brand options on this list and probably have a hard time telling them apart if I didn't have the boxes right there. But one had to be crowned a winner and the bigger box from Great Value did the trick.
How I ranked blueberry waffles
I enjoyed a tasty breakfast full of blueberry waffles to see which were the best. Some were easier to distinguish from others, especially when it came to texture. The protein waffles tended to be a little bit denser and heavier than the standard versions.
The number of blueberries in each waffle was also quite different from brand to brand. The best options had plenty of blueberries, which added a sweeter taste overall. I also liked those that had deeper squares to hold syrup.
Finally, I looked at cost. Frozen waffles are an economical and convenient option for a quick breakfast in my household, so the best ones were those that were easy on the wallet while still remaining very tasty.
The true waffle connoisseurs in my house are my three kids and I couldn't do a frozen waffle taste test without getting their insight. They happily helped when it came time for the blind taste test, each choosing a favorite among the lineup. The store brand waffles rose to the top of everyone's list even when we didn't know which waffles we were trying and took cost out of it. When you consider that they are also some of the cheapest, it becomes easy to understand why those ended up at the top of the list.