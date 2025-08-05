Every Major Frozen Blueberry Waffle Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

Frozen waffles are a quick breakfast that we grab often in my house. But as tasty as the plain options are, especially when you try this portable frozen waffle hack to transform a standard breakfast sandwich, the flavored waffles bring a little something extra. Sometimes we just want an extra burst of sweetness that isn't sticky syrup. This is where the addition of blueberries in the batter really shines. You can make your own, of course, but on a busy, hectic morning, frozen waffles with that extra burst of fruit are perfect.

I tried a selection from top brands like Van's and Eggo, as well as store-brand versions, to see which was crowned the king of the toaster. Taste was a top priority, of course, but the best waffles also had the right balance of crunchy exterior and fluffy, soft interior. I also looked at cost, since my three kids can tear through a standard box in just one day and I rely on frozen waffles to be a cheap, easy breakfast on the go.

For this comparison, I popped the waffles in the toaster following the recommended settings and instructions on each box. You can ditch your toaster and pan fry them for a crispier texture, but I embraced the super convenient prep method, since that replicates how frozen waffles are made on busy mornings for us. While there was some pretty heavy competition, the ones that hit all of my top criteria ended up at the top of the stack.