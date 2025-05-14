Ditch Your Toaster For The Best Frozen Waffle Breakfast Of Your Life

Whether homemade or frozen, waffles are deeply ingrained in American history and have an undeniable connection with an American breakfast, from the big and hearty kind to the quick and easy. While the toaster is the go-to method for the frozen variety, there's another cooking method that is often overlooked and not usually listed on the box: the stovetop. This is especially interesting as the stovetop takes about the same amount of time as its conventional sibling, but has the added benefit of enhancing the waffle's flavor profile and making it taste more homemade. All that's needed is a frying pan or skillet, butter, and a few minutes of your time.

Before getting started, the most important factor to remember is that the waffle will need to be cooked directly after removing it from the freezer. If it's allowed to thaw, the resulting moisture could affect the texture and flavor of the waffle, making it less enjoyable and harder to work with. Otherwise, just spread a layer of butter on either side of the waffle and cook it in the pan for at least 45 seconds on each side. This enhances the waffle with a golden brown hue and gives it an extra toasty outside and crispier edges than the toaster would. The butter is also cooked directly into the waffle, bringing about that homemade feeling. Bonus points if you add some cinnamon for enhanced texture and taste.