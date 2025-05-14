Ditch Your Toaster For The Best Frozen Waffle Breakfast Of Your Life
Whether homemade or frozen, waffles are deeply ingrained in American history and have an undeniable connection with an American breakfast, from the big and hearty kind to the quick and easy. While the toaster is the go-to method for the frozen variety, there's another cooking method that is often overlooked and not usually listed on the box: the stovetop. This is especially interesting as the stovetop takes about the same amount of time as its conventional sibling, but has the added benefit of enhancing the waffle's flavor profile and making it taste more homemade. All that's needed is a frying pan or skillet, butter, and a few minutes of your time.
Before getting started, the most important factor to remember is that the waffle will need to be cooked directly after removing it from the freezer. If it's allowed to thaw, the resulting moisture could affect the texture and flavor of the waffle, making it less enjoyable and harder to work with. Otherwise, just spread a layer of butter on either side of the waffle and cook it in the pan for at least 45 seconds on each side. This enhances the waffle with a golden brown hue and gives it an extra toasty outside and crispier edges than the toaster would. The butter is also cooked directly into the waffle, bringing about that homemade feeling. Bonus points if you add some cinnamon for enhanced texture and taste.
Toasters are great, but these waffle-making methods are better
Certainly, there's nothing wrong with using the toaster to cook frozen waffles, but there are plenty of other methods that come with their own benefits. While the oven would take substantially longer, up to eight minutes per waffle depending on the appliance and not considering the time to preheat it, it could yield a crispier waffle similar to the stovetop in return. Given its size difference, this method would better work for a larger batch as well. Just be mindful that it could also dry out the waffle, so a few drops of water or a layer of butter for some moisture would be recommended here too. As a pro tip, its best to place the waffles directly on the rack so the heat reaches both sides. While a baking tray could be used, this could potentially cause the bottom of the waffle to retain moisture, causing a soggier half.
Alternatively, frozen waffles are among the many unexpected foods to throw in the air fryer. This method takes little to no effort and roughly five minutes of cook time. Its benefits won't be quite the same as cooking waffles on the stove, but the air fryer won't require the preheating time that the oven does, and it can still achieve a wonderfully crispy texture while maintaining a fluffy inside. Additionally, the air fryer can potentially provide more cooking space depending on the variety, granting the breakfast chef four waffles rather than one to two at a time. Ultimately, the pan is the best way to go for the crispiest, toastiest results. However, the cooking method is a matter of preference, so cook them in whichever manner the heart leads.