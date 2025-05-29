Don't Throw Out Those Stale Frozen Waffles. Use Them For This Instead

You may have heard of a few clever ways to use stale bread, but how about repurposing stale frozen waffles? Think twice before throwing out those waffles that have been sitting in the back of the freezer for months. While they might be stale, they are likely still safe to eat and can be transformed into a crunchy topping for salads and soups: savory waffle croutons.

Frozen waffles last about three to four months in the freezer, but are generally still edible after this time, as long as there are no signs of mold and they have been consistently frozen. However, the texture and quality of frozen waffles will diminish after several months, at which point you'll likely notice ice crystals or freezer burn forming on the waffles. While they may not be great to eat as is, the staleness actually works in your favor for turning them into super crunchy croutons.

One easy way to crisp up the waffles and transform them into croutons is to bake them in the oven. Simply cut them into bite-sized pieces, toss them in oil or butter and savory seasonings, and spread them on a baking sheet. Bake at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy, turning them at the halfway point. Alternatively, toss them in the air fryer for perfect croutons you'll make on repeat. Cook for several minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to make sure they crisp up evenly. Follow a few more simple tips and you'll be stocked with extra yummy waffle croutons in no time.