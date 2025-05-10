This Portable Frozen Waffle Hack Is A Total Breakfast Upgrade

Whether breakfast sandwiches are made from scratch with a genius one-pan hack or scarfed straight out of the drive-thru, they are equally suitable for savoring at the dining room table or grabbing on the go. In the former case, you might have already revamped your breakfast sandwich with a French toast twist on some languid Sunday morning. And there are some other morning standards that can split the difference between a long, lingering preparation and considerably faster food.

Frozen waffles are great for creating savory and sweet sandwiches. They're as easy to handle as your everyday toast or English muffin (which can become tiresome, after a while) and easier to prepare than even pre-made biscuit dough. The only potential downside is their slightly larger size versus some other typical vehicles. But it literally could not be any easier to simply slice one in half after toasting for a more petite sandwich. From there, it's a terrifically versatile adaptation.