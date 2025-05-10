This Portable Frozen Waffle Hack Is A Total Breakfast Upgrade
Whether breakfast sandwiches are made from scratch with a genius one-pan hack or scarfed straight out of the drive-thru, they are equally suitable for savoring at the dining room table or grabbing on the go. In the former case, you might have already revamped your breakfast sandwich with a French toast twist on some languid Sunday morning. And there are some other morning standards that can split the difference between a long, lingering preparation and considerably faster food.
Frozen waffles are great for creating savory and sweet sandwiches. They're as easy to handle as your everyday toast or English muffin (which can become tiresome, after a while) and easier to prepare than even pre-made biscuit dough. The only potential downside is their slightly larger size versus some other typical vehicles. But it literally could not be any easier to simply slice one in half after toasting for a more petite sandwich. From there, it's a terrifically versatile adaptation.
Capturing the best breakfast sandwich ingredients with frozen waffles
Although less frequently in rotation in this application, some might argue that frozen waffles are actually better for breakfast sandwiches than something like the more common bagel. A dense bagel will compress the other sandwich ingredients at best, making them vulnerable to sliding or leaking. A waffle's signature square shape provide a superior performance against things like runny eggs, yielding avocado, and sauces. Those grooves will capture, and might even better distribute, those otherwise unruly ingredients.
You can also use frozen waffles the same way you would any other breakfast sandwich bread. Most are already a little bit sweet, providing a nice contrast to tasty savories like breakfast sausage, or any other sausage, for that matter. They'll grab a bacon, egg, and cheese's titular dairy in a satisfying fashion. You can even use frozen waffles to make a sandwich for lunch that consists of ham and Swiss cheese or bacon, lettuce, and tomato for a unique twist on the classic BLT.