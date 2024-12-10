The Mistake You Need To Avoid For Better Cold Brew At Home

There are many mistakes a person can make when crafting a cold brew cup of coffee. One error you could make is not being meticulous enough about the brewing process. It takes just a few simple steps to make this luxurious drink and, because of that, every step matters. In an exclusive chat with Chowhound, an ACS-certified chemist and the Quality Director at Copper Moon Coffee, Taylor Young, let us in on one of things we get wrong when we make cold brew at home.

The main issue on his hit list? Not enough home brewers care about the grind of their beans — and that trend needs to change. "The most common mistake folks make is not paying enough attention to the grind size," Young says. Too finely ground coffee beans are the biggest hindrance to a cold brew's flavor.

While coffee grounds intended for cold brew need to be small enough so that the oils will properly extract, too small of a grind can lead to big problems. Namely, fine grounds can become over-extracted during cold brew's long steeping process, which leads to a bitter cup. For that signature strong and smooth flavor, Young suggests you go much coarser on the grind size and give the drink more time to steep. These coarse coffee grounds should release their hidden flavors without over-extracting, leading to the perfect sip.