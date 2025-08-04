15 Items Everyone Should Avoid Leaving On Their Kitchen Counters

A tidy, well-organized kitchen is more than just nice to look at. What you see in your kitchen can actually affect how you feel and what you do. Not only can a well-organized kitchen makes it easier to cook, but it can also affect how much you eat. Meanwhile, a messy kitchen can make you snack more, especially if you're currently feeling overwhelmed. A tidy kitchen space can help you stay healthy as the space is easier to clean, reducing the chances of food poisoning. A clean kitchen is one you're not embarrassed for others to see, while a messy kitchen may actually make it harder for you to unwind and relax.

One of the spots that can quickly become disorganized is your kitchen counter. That space seems to become a default storage area for way too much that doesn't belong in the kitchen to begin with. However, a lot of clutter is due to keeping too many kitchen-related items out on the counter, too. So, what should you keep out on the counter, and what do you need to put away? Here's a list of 15 items that you may want to remove from your kitchen counters right now.