This Is The Safest Way To Store Kitchen Knives In A Drawer

Even if you're careful placing your sharp knives freely in a drawer, they can shift around during day-to-day use, meaning a sharp blade can be facing right where your fingers will land. The result is a gnarly cut. To avoid slicing yourself, you might consider investing in an in-drawer knife block for the knives you want put away.

Similarly to the countertop knife block, these drawer-specific blocks safely store knives in slots with the blade hidden away to keep your hands safe. Unlike storing your knives freely in a drawer, there's no possibility of them turning or moving around. Also like the countertop version, they come in different materials. Wooden blocks, such as Wüsthof's 7-Slot Wooden Knife Block, usually last many years due to their sturdy, solid construction. Plastic in-drawer knife blocks, like the OXO Good Grips Kitchen Drawer Compact Knife Organizer, are another possibility. These knife blocks can be an excellent choice if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, though they may not last as long as their wooden counterparts. Plus, if your drawer is small, knife blocks often come in various sizes, so you can choose an appropriately sized version.

In-drawer knife blocks have an edge over countertop knife blocks in several ways. An in-drawer knife block means you won't have to take up precious counter space with the countertop version, making this the perfect knife storage device for a smaller kitchen. In addition, your knives also won't be in constant full view like they would with a countertop knife block or even a wall-mounted magnetic strip, which is great if you prefer your knives to be hidden for aesthetic or safety purposes. Once you've found your perfect in-drawer knife storage solution, all you have to do is care for it to fully reap the benefits.