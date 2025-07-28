Ina Garten Wants You To Create A Special Nook For These Kitchen Items
While it may seem like it, Ina Garten didn't just wake up an expert in the kitchen — she's learned much of what she knows about cooking from the many cookbooks she's acquired over the years. And the Food Network star has shared that all of her cookbooks have a home in a special library she created just for them in her East Hampton, New York home. Before she found the right place for all her cookbooks, the Food Network star said she constantly had them in piles all around the house. Does this sound like you? If so, and you want to be just a little more like the Barefoot Contessa, it's high time you find a designated spot for all your cookbooks.
Whether you have some of Garten's cookbooks or other tomes that you reference frequently, or a selection of classic retro cookbooks that you only flip through every so often, they all need a place to live. Garten has books arranged on a full wall of shelves, but all you really need is a nook, unless your collection is as huge as hers. If you have some built-in shelving, this is a great place to store them. Ideally, the spot you choose will be in your kitchen or in close proximity to it for easy access. Perhaps you have extra space in your pantry or open shelves integrated into your kitchen island.
How to create a home for your cookbook collection
For home chefs who often reach for cookbooks but live in a smaller home, solutions are available. You might dedicate a kitchen drawer to keep your cherished cookbooks or utilize a caddy that can hang out atop your fridge. If you can find a chic, vintage-style crate or basket, that would work great and add a touch of charm. Alternatively, you can use the bottom shelf of a kitchen cart or bar cart to hold them all. Another way to organize your cookbooks in your kitchen is to install shelving units in open areas.
If your kitchen is simply too tiny and every inch of space is being used, make some room on a freestanding book case or in a hutch in a nearby room. Hallways and laundry rooms, when they're right off the kitchen, can be ideal for storing books. Spice rack shelves can be useful here, too. Choose a wall and put your collection on display. Depending on your preference, you can either organize them by color, cuisine, or in alphabetical order.