Ina Garten Wants You To Create A Special Nook For These Kitchen Items

While it may seem like it, Ina Garten didn't just wake up an expert in the kitchen — she's learned much of what she knows about cooking from the many cookbooks she's acquired over the years. And the Food Network star has shared that all of her cookbooks have a home in a special library she created just for them in her East Hampton, New York home. Before she found the right place for all her cookbooks, the Food Network star said she constantly had them in piles all around the house. Does this sound like you? If so, and you want to be just a little more like the Barefoot Contessa, it's high time you find a designated spot for all your cookbooks.

Whether you have some of Garten's cookbooks or other tomes that you reference frequently, or a selection of classic retro cookbooks that you only flip through every so often, they all need a place to live. Garten has books arranged on a full wall of shelves, but all you really need is a nook, unless your collection is as huge as hers. If you have some built-in shelving, this is a great place to store them. Ideally, the spot you choose will be in your kitchen or in close proximity to it for easy access. Perhaps you have extra space in your pantry or open shelves integrated into your kitchen island.