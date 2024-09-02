What To Do If You Need To Thaw Frozen Steak Fast

It's five o'clock on a weekday, and you had your heart set on steak for dinner, only to find out someone forgot to take it out of the freezer a day or two ago. It's almost dinner time and there's no getting around it: you're going to have to find some way to cut down thawing time dramatically.

It turns out that there are straightforward ways to quickly thaw meat. Even better, the steak still tastes great, assuming it was properly wrapped prior to freezing (sometimes freezing steaks unwrapped first, then wrapping well for storage works best). On top of that, there are two quick-thaw (or quicker-thaw) methods that the USDA says are safe, so you have choices. What the USDA recommends against is thawing meat on the counter or running it under hot water. The challenge with both methods is that while the steak's interior may be frozen solid, the outer layers have probably warmed above 40 degree Fahrenheit creating the perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria. Use the time the steaks are thawing to prep other ingredients and side dishes. That way not only are you not losing time on a task you'd hoped was already done, but dinner will be ready on time and complete.

