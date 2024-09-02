The Biggest Controversies In Whole Foods History

What once began as a proudly hippie-dippie natural foods store run by just 19 staffers has since ballooned into the $575 billion profit-making machine known as Whole Foods. However, you don't rise to the top without ruffling a few feathers along the way.

Austin, Texas, born Whole Foods Market boasts 500 locations and counting in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, featuring all sorts of natural, seasonal, and local specialties — including roughly 41,000 organic items (That includes 365 Organic peanut butter cocoa balls cereal). Despite the non-GMO glow around the cult-favorite supermarket, there's more than meets the discerning shopper's eye when it comes to shocking company policies and cringe-worthy management practices.

From phoned-in bottled asparagus water to tortured rabbit meat, price gouging, and bribing employees to lose weight — it all comes down to the biometrics, bioengineering, and bad business that put Whole Foods in a hole after these big time blunders.

