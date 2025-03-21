Save Big Money On Produce With This Easy Grocery Shopping Tip

Of course, pre-made fruit cups, individual celery stick bags, and pre-peeled garlic certainly shave time off food prep at home. But you pay for that convenience at the register. With pre-cut produce, you're paying for the employees to take time chopping, portioning, and packing the fruits and veggies into containers. Plus, you pay for the packaging. For example, at the time of this writing, a two-pound bag of whole Honeycrisp apples at Safeway costs $5.99. For that same amount of money, you only get one pound of apple slices in a plastic bowl — that's half the amount for twice the price! And although it's appealing to skip the grating process for your carrots by buying a 10-ounce bag of pre-shredded carrots at Walmart, that bag costs $1.87, while you can get an entire pound of whole carrots for under $1. You can even pre-cut them at home, portioning them into airtight containers or Ziploc bags, for convenience later on, so you save money and time when you need it.

Not only is it more costly to buy pre-cut produce, but the extra packaging is bad for the environment, increases the chances of the produce getting bruised or damaged in the package, speeds the amount of time it takes for the items to spoil, makes it impossible for you to know how ripe (or overripe) the produce is, and increases the chances of contamination from illness-causing bacteria. While the convenience of pre-cut produce has its place — when you're ready to eat the items immediately and only have a short window of time to purchase and eat them — the best way to save money, while helping the environment and your health, is to stick to whole fruits and veggies and cut them at home.