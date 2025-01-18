The One Item You Should Avoid Buying In Bulk At Whole Foods
Shopping in the bulk section should mean you always get a lower price; The more you buy, the more affordable it should be. Plus, no packaging and branding should also drop the price of the product, whether it be rice, pasta, trail mix, or dried fruit. When doing your grocery shopping at a pricier store like Whole Foods, the bulk section should be your friend when it comes to lower prices, but this is not the case for every product — including nuts.
The bulk section at Whole Foods does supply a decent variety of nuts including staples like walnuts and almonds, unsalted and salted cashews and macadamia nuts, and even some tasty trail mixes. If you do find yourself in the Whole Foods bulk section, first take a moment to check out the grocery unit price. For starters, the pre-bagged option of the same product at Whole Foods is sometimes more affordable. While less packaging and shelf space should be reason for a lower price tag, this isn't always the case.
For example, the Cheapism blog found that in the case of roasted and salted pistachios, the pre-packaged bag was more affordable than buying the nuts in bulk. The 24-ounce bag cost $13, while bulk cost $14 per pound — so you would be paying more for less product. The same can be true for trail mix, but it's not consistent; some varieties are cheaper in bulk, while others are more affordable pre-packaged.
How to save money buying nuts in bulk
If you're looking to buy nuts in bulk — maybe for baking or to restock kitchen staples, Whole Foods might simply not be the most affordable option. Users on Reddit report that they shop at other grocers like Sprouts and WinCo, which also have more extensive bulk sections. Although Costco doesn't have bulk bins, it does sell nuts in larger quantities for a fair price. A great Costco shopping hack involves buying larger bags at the wholesaler and splitting them up between friends and family to save money. But be aware that some types of nuts are cheaper than others; Peanuts tend to be the cheapest, while macadamia nuts are one of the priciest, so a swap could save a few dollars per pound.
Shopping online is also a good way to source bulk nuts for lower cost. The same Reddit thread recommends Nuts.com for buying nuts in bulk, citing that it's affordable and offers good quality products. Once you have purchased nuts, it's important that they're stored properly as they have somewhat of a short shelf life. It would be tragic to spend money on something pricey like nuts, just to have to throw them away. The freezer or the fridge is better than the pantry to keep nuts fresh and crunchy. If you're really trying to watch your grocery budget, go for seeds instead of nuts. Pumpkin and sunflower seeds are still crunchy and delicious, but often cost a fraction of the price.