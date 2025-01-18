The One Item You Should Avoid Buying In Bulk At Whole Foods

Shopping in the bulk section should mean you always get a lower price; The more you buy, the more affordable it should be. Plus, no packaging and branding should also drop the price of the product, whether it be rice, pasta, trail mix, or dried fruit. When doing your grocery shopping at a pricier store like Whole Foods, the bulk section should be your friend when it comes to lower prices, but this is not the case for every product — including nuts.

The bulk section at Whole Foods does supply a decent variety of nuts including staples like walnuts and almonds, unsalted and salted cashews and macadamia nuts, and even some tasty trail mixes. If you do find yourself in the Whole Foods bulk section, first take a moment to check out the grocery unit price. For starters, the pre-bagged option of the same product at Whole Foods is sometimes more affordable. While less packaging and shelf space should be reason for a lower price tag, this isn't always the case.

For example, the Cheapism blog found that in the case of roasted and salted pistachios, the pre-packaged bag was more affordable than buying the nuts in bulk. The 24-ounce bag cost $13, while bulk cost $14 per pound — so you would be paying more for less product. The same can be true for trail mix, but it's not consistent; some varieties are cheaper in bulk, while others are more affordable pre-packaged.