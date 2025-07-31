Myths About Garlic You Thought Were True

When your head is congested and your nostrils can't take in oxygen in any kind of meaningful way, you're likely desperate enough to try anything to clear that stuff up. For some people, garlic up the nose counts among the most viable remedies when occasions like this strike. And true enough, when you look at the physical aftereffects of this practice – copious amounts of snot running down your face – you'll believe that this remedy actually worked. It's time to debunk this food myth.

The actual reason why shoving garlic up your nose caused a river of mucus to run out has to do with how much the herb irritated the insides of your nose. The runny contents were a sign of your body trying to flush out the irritant, rather than relieving pressure in your sinuses. And if that weren't enough reason not to do it, there's also the possibility that the garlic will get stuck, or cause an infection, or any number of unintended side effects that should encourage you to put your garlic in your dinner, not up your nose.

The belief that garlic can make you better when you're sick does have some merit. According to the Cochrane Database of Systemic reviews, when garlic was given to a group of study participants, they experienced fewer sick days than those who were in the placebo group. However, study participants didn't put the garlic up their noses to get the beneficial effects and instead took an allicin‐containing garlic capsule.