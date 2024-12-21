The Reason Fresh Garlic Beats Jarred Garlic Every Time
We all have one: the little jar of minced garlic (or "jarlic" to those online) in our refrigerator that sits there like a skeleton in the closet. It's very convenient to have minced garlic on hand at all times, right? Well, many chefs warn that pre-minced garlic should actually be avoided at all costs. The reason isn't just the prestige of knowing that you've minced your own garlic to cook with, but instead how the vegetable reacts when it is prepared. As soon as garlic is cut in any way, its flavors immediately begin to change. After sitting for a while -– let's say, in a jar full of other chunks of minced garlic -– the flavor will no longer be fresh and will actually taste pretty bad. The pungent spice of raw garlic makes the prepared jar taste offensively old.
On top of this, most tubs of minced garlic also include citric acid or phosphoric acid to preserve the garlic. These additives, on top of the already rapidly changing taste of the chopped garlic, are going to make for an odd, unappetizing taste added to your otherwise delicious recipe.
When jarlic is the only option
Even though jarred garlic is often seen as the enemy in the eyes of professional chefs, it is still a much more convenient option to those who may not have time to purchase and mince their own garlic every time they need it for a recipe. There are also many people who have publicly stood up for jarlic, including self-proclaimed garlic lovers who just enjoy the taste of both fresh and jarred garlic.
Most in defense of jarlic also never claim that it tastes better or that it's a superior alternative than other forms of garlic. It's just convenient; while there is a slight flavor difference in a jarred garlic than a fresh one, it won't ruin a recipe. It is also an easy ingredient for those who are tired after work, having a depressive episode, or just don't feel like doing any mincing. At the end of the day, only you know what type of garlic you used in your dish -– and we won't snitch if you reach for the jarlic!