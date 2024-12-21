The Reason Fresh Garlic Beats Jarred Garlic Every Time

We all have one: the little jar of minced garlic (or "jarlic" to those online) in our refrigerator that sits there like a skeleton in the closet. It's very convenient to have minced garlic on hand at all times, right? Well, many chefs warn that pre-minced garlic should actually be avoided at all costs. The reason isn't just the prestige of knowing that you've minced your own garlic to cook with, but instead how the vegetable reacts when it is prepared. As soon as garlic is cut in any way, its flavors immediately begin to change. After sitting for a while -– let's say, in a jar full of other chunks of minced garlic -– the flavor will no longer be fresh and will actually taste pretty bad. The pungent spice of raw garlic makes the prepared jar taste offensively old.

On top of this, most tubs of minced garlic also include citric acid or phosphoric acid to preserve the garlic. These additives, on top of the already rapidly changing taste of the chopped garlic, are going to make for an odd, unappetizing taste added to your otherwise delicious recipe.